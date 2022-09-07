Premier League leaders Arsenal face arguably their stiffest test of the season to date as they host Liverpool on Sunday. Jake Osgathorpe has the best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League
2pts Arsenal to win Draw no Bet at 10/11 (Betfred)
1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to be carded at 9/2 (General)

I have to say, I'm not quite on the 'Arsenal are title contenders' bandwagon just yet, but I do find myself wanting to get the Gunners onside against a top-level opponent - something I never thought would happen. But, here we are, with Mikel Arteta's side in a great spot, and at home, against a Liverpool team who do look particularly vulnerable. We could see a statement performance and result from Arsenal that does make people sit up and take notice.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Arsenal 6/4 | Draw 13/5 | Liverpool 8/5

My favourite play of the game is ARSENAL TO WIN DRAW NO BET, which is a shade of odds on. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win Draw no Bet with Sky Bet There are four reasons for this. Firstly, Arsenal in general have looked legit this season, winning seven of eight, but interestingly, the Gunners have won the xG battle in all eight contests. That consistent level is impressive, and only Manchester City can match that record. Secondly, this game comes at the Emirates, which has become a fortress for Arsenal. Since the start of last season (23 games), Arteta's men have averaged a fantastic 2.29 xGF and 1.01 xGA per game, underlying numbers touching those we see from City and Saturday's opponents Liverpool when playing in front of their own fans. Thirdly, Liverpool are incredibly vulnerable defensively right now. Don't let a clean sheet and a convincing win over a sorry Rangers team fool you, Jurgen Klopp's men are gettable like never before in defence. Brighton racked up over 2.0+ xG at Anfield last weekend, with the most alarming thing being that the Seagulls took just six shots, meaning the average shot Liverpool conceded had an xG of 0.34. That is staggeringly bad.

I also like the look of backing TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO BE CARDED here.

It has been well documented that the England full-back is a weak-link in the defensive line for Liverpool, as my colleague Liam Kelly highlighted in his column this week, and I think Mikel Arteta will be targeting him here, especially given the strength of Arsenal's left side. Gabriel Martinelli is a handful who is extremely direct with the ball, and the same can be said for Gabriel Jesus, who likes to drift into Arsenal's left hand channel to create an overload. Alexander-Arnold will have to deal with both of them on Sunday, and whether Klopp opts to play the 4-2-4 that he deployed against Rangers in midweek or his traditional 4-3-3, I think the Liverpool right-back will get exposed at some point. Already with two cards to his name - from just five fouls, which highlights the cynicality of his play - the 9/2 for Trent to make it into the referee's book looks a decent price.

