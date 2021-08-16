Liam Kelly previews West Ham's hosting of Brighton at the London Stadium, expecting a bounce-back performance from David Moyes' men.

West Ham enter this game with the aim of ending a run of two successive defeats in the Premier League, beaten narrowly by Wolves and Manchester City most recently. They remain in fourth position, though, an indication of just how strong a start to the season the Hammers had previously enjoyed.

David Moyes' side have struggled in their last two, particularly in attack, creating a combined total of just 0.69 expected goals for (xGF), but a trip to Molineux is not an easy task, and not much was expected of West Ham against City at the Etihad, so we can forgive the disappointing display there. This match-up represents a good opportunity to get back on track. West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 when last seen at the London Stadium, and have scored 12 goals from an average of 1.70 xGF per game at home this season, making a better performance a real possibility here. Underrated pieces - Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen - are likely returners from injury, boosting a relatively thin squad, but the prospect of facing a team seemingly devoid of confidence is more intriguing from a betting perspective.

Brighton come into this on a eight-game winless streak, falling back into old habits in the 0-0 draw with Leeds at the weekend (xG: BHA 1.99 - 0.80 LEE). Graham Potter's side were very wasteful in front of goal after dominating the game, elicited some boos from the Seagulls faithful. It was another good defensive display from Brighton, limiting their opponents to few scoring opportunities. Leeds have struggled in that area recently, though, with West Ham a much stiffer test. Therefore, I'm happy to take to WEST HAM TO WIN at what looks like a generous price - available to back evens at most bookmakers. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win with Sky Bet The Hammers are now a serious top six contender under the guidance of Moyes, and although Brighton performed well last time out, they are clearly lacking confidence. Back West Ham to take full advantage.

