West Ham visit Wolves on Saturday as eighth in the Premier League hosts third
Sporting Life's match preview with best bets for West Ham v Brighton in the Premier League

West Ham v Brighton tips: Premier League preview and best bets

By Liam Kelly
10:30 · TUE November 30, 2021

Liam Kelly previews West Ham's hosting of Brighton at the London Stadium, expecting a bounce-back performance from David Moyes' men.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2.5pts West Ham to win at evens (General)

West Ham enter this game with the aim of ending a run of two successive defeats in the Premier League, beaten narrowly by Wolves and Manchester City most recently.

They remain in fourth position, though, an indication of just how strong a start to the season the Hammers had previously enjoyed.

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

West Ham 1/1 | Draw 12/5 | Brighton 11/4

David Moyes' side have struggled in their last two, particularly in attack, creating a combined total of just 0.69 expected goals for (xGF), but a trip to Molineux is not an easy task, and not much was expected of West Ham against City at the Etihad, so we can forgive the disappointing display there.

This match-up represents a good opportunity to get back on track.

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 when last seen at the London Stadium, and have scored 12 goals from an average of 1.70 xGF per game at home this season, making a better performance a real possibility here.

Underrated pieces - Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen - are likely returners from injury, boosting a relatively thin squad, but the prospect of facing a team seemingly devoid of confidence is more intriguing from a betting perspective.

Brighton come into this on a eight-game winless streak, falling back into old habits in the 0-0 draw with Leeds at the weekend (xG: BHA 1.99 - 0.80 LEE).

Graham Potter's side were very wasteful in front of goal after dominating the game, elicited some boos from the Seagulls faithful.

It was another good defensive display from Brighton, limiting their opponents to few scoring opportunities. Leeds have struggled in that area recently, though, with West Ham a much stiffer test.

Therefore, I'm happy to take to WEST HAM TO WIN at what looks like a generous price - available to back evens at most bookmakers.

The Hammers are now a serious top six contender under the guidance of Moyes, and although Brighton performed well last time out, they are clearly lacking confidence.

Back West Ham to take full advantage.

West Ham v Brighton best bets and score prediction

  • 2.5pts West Ham to win at evens (General)

Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (30/11/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS