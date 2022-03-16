West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed that Jarrod Bowen is set to be out until April following an injury picked up at the beginning of the month.
Bowen underwent scans on the heel injury picked up in the Hammers' 1-0 loss to Liverpool - one that forced him to sit out their Europa League round of 16 first leg loss against Sevilla.
Moyes confirmed that not only would Bowen miss their crucial second leg on Thursday, he is also set to be sidelined for the near future.
"Jarrod Bowen is not available and probably won’t be available until at the earliest after the international break," Moyes told his press conference on Wednesday.
West Ham currently find themselves in the Premier League's top-four battle with three points separating them and Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.
Bowen has established himself as a key member of Moyes' squad - with discussion of an England call-up arising at various stages of the season.
His eight Premier League goals from 9.51 xG makes him West Ham's top scorer this season - with a further eight assists coming from 5.02 xA.