Bowen underwent scans on the heel injury picked up in the Hammers' 1-0 loss to Liverpool - one that forced him to sit out their Europa League round of 16 first leg loss against Sevilla.

Moyes confirmed that not only would Bowen miss their crucial second leg on Thursday, he is also set to be sidelined for the near future.

"Jarrod Bowen is not available and probably won’t be available until at the earliest after the international break," Moyes told his press conference on Wednesday.