West Brom vs Sheffield Utd tips, best bets, predictions and preview

2.5pts Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (Betfred)
1pt Over 3.5 goals at 14/5 (General)
0.5pt Over 4.5 goals at 7/1 (General)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Friday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Everything points to this being a thoroughly entertaining Friday night fixture in the Sky Bet Championship.
Sheffield United's four-match winning run was ended by a battling Norwich in midweek, with a bizarre own goal ultimately costing Chris Wilder's side all three points. They do remain unbeaten in six fixtures though, during which time West Brom have lost on three occasions.
After a positive start to life under Ryan Mason it's been a struggle for Albion this season, losing nine of their last 16 matches and failing to register back-to-back wins since the opening two matches of the campaign.
Most of their issues, however, have come away from home with Derby's late win in September the Baggies' solitary defeat at The Hawthorns. So having considered taking the Blades at 2/1, instead it's GOALS that look a better bet, starting with OVER 2.5.
Despite West Brom averaging four goals per game and Sheffield United 2.83 over their past six fixtures, this line is the 11/10 outsider.
The hosts have conceded 12 times in five matches and the visitors, in a rather un-Wilder type manner, have scored 14.
Prior to the Blades' upturn in form they were losing high-scoring encounters, meaning eight of their last 10 fixtures have involved at least three goals. Six of those have gone OVER 3.5, which is priced at 14/5. Four of West Brom's last six games have gone that way too.
And to complete the ladder I'll have a small bet on OVER 4.5 GOALS at 7/1 and hope for a truly madcap encounter.
This has landed twice in United's past seven fixtures and three times in Albion's last five.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (11/12/25)
