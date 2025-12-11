West Brom vs Sheffield Utd tips, best bets, predictions and preview

Everything points to this being a thoroughly entertaining Friday night fixture in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sheffield United's four-match winning run was ended by a battling Norwich in midweek, with a bizarre own goal ultimately costing Chris Wilder's side all three points. They do remain unbeaten in six fixtures though, during which time West Brom have lost on three occasions.

After a positive start to life under Ryan Mason it's been a struggle for Albion this season, losing nine of their last 16 matches and failing to register back-to-back wins since the opening two matches of the campaign.

Most of their issues, however, have come away from home with Derby's late win in September the Baggies' solitary defeat at The Hawthorns. So having considered taking the Blades at 2/1, instead it's GOALS that look a better bet, starting with OVER 2.5.