Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our match preview with best bets for West Brom v Newcastle

Premier League betting tips: West Brom v Newcastle best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:52 · FRI March 05, 2021

Liam Kelly looks at Sunday's opening Premier League match, providing a best bet for a vital game between West Brom and Newcastle.

Football betting tips: West Brom v Newcastle

1pt Mbaye Diagne anytime goalscorer at 21/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There's no understating the importance of this massive game for two teams deep in a relegation battle.

West Bromwich Albion enter the match-up eight points behind opponents Newcastle, quickly running out of time to save themselves from the drop after a 1-0 home defeat by Everton on Thursday night.

Kick-off time: Sunday, 12:00 GMT

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Home 7/5 | Draw 11/5 | Away 2/1

The Baggies missed opportunities to stretch their unbeaten run to four games there, with Mbaye Diagne squandering West Brom's biggest chance early on.

Earlier in the season, West Brom were on course to be one of the worst attacking teams in recent Premier League history based on expected goals, but Sam Allardyce's appointment has brought on some improvement in that area.

Having averaged 0.73 xGF per game under Slaven Bilić, that has bumped up to 1.02 xGF per game since Allardyce's arrival, benefitting Diagne in particular.

What is Expected Goals (xG)?

  • Expected Goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity
  • Expected Goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team
  • Expected Goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

Unfortunately for West Brom, Diagne has only scored once from chances equating to a total of 4.0 xG since his January transfer.

Mbaye Diagne's shot map in the Premier League

However, if Diagne continues to get into scoring positions, the goals will come. With West Brom in desperate need of goals and a win, I think he bags one here, making the 21/10 on offer generally for DIAGNE ANYTIME GOALSCORER a solid proposition.

Not much can or should be said about Newcastle.

Steve Bruce's men have won just two of their past 15 top-flight matches, dropping to the brink of Premier League safety, and justifiably so based on Infogol's expected goals table.

Injury issues continue to blight the Magpies, too, as Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almirón join Callum Wilson on the sidelines, neutralising almost all of Newcastle's attacking threat.

West Brom are catching their opponents at the perfect time and must take full advantage of Newcastle's problems to have a chance of survival.

West Brom v Newcastle score prediction and best bets

  • Mbaye Diagne anytime goalscorer at 21/10 (General)

Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1530 GMT on 05/03/21

Follow Sporting Life on social - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football content

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips