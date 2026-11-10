Wednesday best bets: EFL Trophy tips for November 11 2026

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets Barnsley vs Oldham (19:00) 1pt Rylan Brownlie to score anytime at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Brownlie to score 2+ goals at 16/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington (19:00) 0.5pt Accrington to win at 19/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Barnsley vs Oldham Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Barnsley ended a run of 11 games without a win (L9) with the 7-2 victory over Aldershot on Saturday in the FA Cup. With that win, Daniel Stendel’s side actually made it two unbeaten in all competitions and now the Reds will look towards this Jersey Mike’s Trophy clash with Oldham to build some momentum to take back into their League One relegation battle. Although Wednesday’s hosts haven’t kept a clean sheet since the stalemate at Doncaster at the end of August, they’ve scored in each of their last 10 netting 20 goals. And that sample includes five and seven goal thrillers in this competition, so naturally the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market appeals.

Our SEVEN goals as we progressed through in the @EmiratesFACup 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/pWj7OOHDHt — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) November 8, 2026

RYLAN BROWNLIE scored from the bench on Saturday and has made two appearances in this competition, scoring once. At 5/2 and 16/1, both his price to score and to score 2+ GOALS are worth a flutter. Brownlie’s had 16 shots in all competitions this season and an xG of 0.39 per 90 in the third tier - although he is still on the hunt for his first league goal. Visitors Oldham will fancy their chances of another League One scalp after beating Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday in the FA Cup. Their away form is poor though, they’ve only won one game on their travels all season (D2 L5), conceding two or more goals in five of eight away trips.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Sheffield Wednesday welcome ACCRINGTON to Hillsborough and Dave Challinor needs to strike a balance. The minutes of his big hitters need to be managed and while a run in the EFL Trophy probably won’t be high up on his priority list, avoiding back-to-back defears against League Two opposition is paramount.

Challenor’s first game ended in defeat at Oldham, making it five without a win for the Owls (D2 L3), and if that’s followed up with another loss against Accrington here then he could lose the backing of the S6 faithful. The visitors won’t roll over. Defeat against Wycombe in the FA Cup was their first since mid-September (W5 D5) as Accy have gone four unbeaten on the road in that time. At the prices available, a half point play on the visitors TO WIN appeals.