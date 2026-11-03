Wednesday best bets: Champions League and EFL tips for November 4 2026

Football betting tips: EFL 17:45 - Fenerbahce vs Liverpool 2.5pts Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals at evens (General) 1pt Ryan Gravenberch to score anytime at 5/1 (General) 19:45 - Wrexham vs Middlesbrough 1pt Wrexham to win (Draw No Bet) at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 19:45 - Oxford vs Reading 1pt Draw and under 2.5 goals at 4/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet) 0.5pt No Goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Predicting team selection is always tricky during a busy schedule but one player who will surely start is RYAN GRAVENBERCH. He was surprisingly left on the bench for the duration of Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Arsenal, with teenager Trey Nyoni chosen to start in his place and fit-again Dominik Szoboszlai introduced in the second half. No matter what Iraola says publicly, he clearly has the Dutchman well down the midfield pecking order, leaving him with a point to prove. Gravenberch is yet to find the net this season but given the context is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 5/1. He has looked at his most threatening in the Champions League when starting against Villarreal and LASK, having three attempts from inside the area, something he has not managed even once in any of his nine Premier League and Carabao Cup appearances this season.

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats "I just don't see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn't make any sense. He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he's got the job for life." When Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac, the actor formerly known as Rob McElhenney, said this in February it raised more than a few eyebrows. It is very out of the ordinary for a club owner to make such a bold statement. Then again, the last thing Wrexham have ever tried to be is ordinary. The Red Dragons subsequently stormed up the Sky Bet Championship table and narrowly missed out on a play-off place in what was their first season in the second tier since 1982, a campaign that had come following three successive promotions - the first team in English football history, dating back to 1888, to achieve such a feat. This term things have been more difficult, with Parkinson's team struggling for the first time in his five-year spell.

He didn't hold back in his post-match interview after their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Friday, putting the responsibility firmly on his players and demanding to see a "proper Wrexham team" willing "to go toe to toe" with leaders Middlesbrough on Wednesday night. They are a huge price TO WIN with several firms willing to offer 10/3. I'll play it slightly safer and take them DRAW NO BET at 12/5. Despite their mixed results, Wrexham have not been terrible at home and this match-up should suit them perfectly to bring out the underdog mentality that Parkinson is trying to reawaken. Their last three games at the Racecourse have seen them beat high-flying Southampton, concede two late goals to lose 2-1 to West Brom and thrash Preston 4-1. It's a risk to oppose a Boro team who are flying and whose only defeat came back in August, but at the prices it feels worth siding with the hosts.