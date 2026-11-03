Wednesday best bets: Champions League and EFL tips for November 4 2026

Football betting tips: EFL
17:45 - Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
2.5pts Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals at evens (General)
1pt Ryan Gravenberch to score anytime at 5/1 (General)
19:45 - Wrexham vs Middlesbrough
1pt Wrexham to win (Draw No Bet) at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
19:45 - Oxford vs Reading
1pt Draw and under 2.5 goals at 4/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet)
0.5pt No Goalscorer at 14/1 (Sky Bet)
Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
It's hard to see anything other than a high-scoring game in Istanbul as Fenerbahce, who have so far drawn 1-1 and 2-2 at home to Roma and Slavia Prague and been thrashed 6-0 away by Aston Villa, host a Liverpool team whose 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid was followed by a 6-3 thriller away to LASK and 4-3 victory over Villarreal.
There is some uncertainty about the fixture, though, with Fenerbahce having appointed former Reds striker Dirk Kuyt as interim boss only last week after Ismail Kartal resigned following defeat by bitter rivals Galatasaray.
But all told given their only defeats under Andoni Iraola have come against Manchester City and Arsenal, backing LIVERPOOL TO WIN & OVER 2.5 GOALS at even money seems very sensible.
Predicting team selection is always tricky during a busy schedule but one player who will surely start is RYAN GRAVENBERCH.
He was surprisingly left on the bench for the duration of Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Arsenal, with teenager Trey Nyoni chosen to start in his place and fit-again Dominik Szoboszlai introduced in the second half.
No matter what Iraola says publicly, he clearly has the Dutchman well down the midfield pecking order, leaving him with a point to prove. Gravenberch is yet to find the net this season but given the context is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 5/1.
He has looked at his most threatening in the Champions League when starting against Villarreal and LASK, having three attempts from inside the area, something he has not managed even once in any of his nine Premier League and Carabao Cup appearances this season.
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
"I just don't see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn't make any sense. He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he's got the job for life."
When Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac, the actor formerly known as Rob McElhenney, said this in February it raised more than a few eyebrows.
It is very out of the ordinary for a club owner to make such a bold statement. Then again, the last thing Wrexham have ever tried to be is ordinary.
The Red Dragons subsequently stormed up the Sky Bet Championship table and narrowly missed out on a play-off place in what was their first season in the second tier since 1982, a campaign that had come following three successive promotions - the first team in English football history, dating back to 1888, to achieve such a feat.
This term things have been more difficult, with Parkinson's team struggling for the first time in his five-year spell.
He didn't hold back in his post-match interview after their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Friday, putting the responsibility firmly on his players and demanding to see a "proper Wrexham team" willing "to go toe to toe" with leaders Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.
They are a huge price TO WIN with several firms willing to offer 10/3. I'll play it slightly safer and take them DRAW NO BET at 12/5.
Despite their mixed results, Wrexham have not been terrible at home and this match-up should suit them perfectly to bring out the underdog mentality that Parkinson is trying to reawaken.
Their last three games at the Racecourse have seen them beat high-flying Southampton, concede two late goals to lose 2-1 to West Brom and thrash Preston 4-1.
It's a risk to oppose a Boro team who are flying and whose only defeat came back in August, but at the prices it feels worth siding with the hosts.
Oxford vs Reading
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
The bookies believe there are plenty of goals in this game. I beg to differ.
Not only is that rarely the case in matches involving bitter rivals, with Oxford and Reading's feud going back to Robert Maxwell's controversial attempt to merge the clubs into the Thames Valley Royals in the early 1980s, but both clubs have seen the goals dry up lately.
Five of Oxford's last seven League One games have gone unders with two of the last three seeing under 1.5 goals including last Tuesday's meeting with ultra-attacking Stockport.
There have been just 13 goals scored in their six matches at the Kassam this term, with only one across the last two.
Reading, meanwhile, have really slowed up since losing top scorer Jack Marriott to injury, failing to score more than once in four of their six games without him. He did return from the bench at the weekend and therefore should come back into the starting XI, but I'm willing to back Oxford's defence.
It does have me a little wary though, so rather than take the straight unders bet, I'll take a smaller stake to the DRAW & UNDERS 2.5 GOALS at 4/1.
Reading are W1 D3 L2 away so far, while Oxford have are W3 D3 at home.
Both clubs have had a goalless draw in the past fortnight too, with the U's held at home by Bradford and the Royals away to Plymouth on Saturday, so the 14/1 about NO GOALSCORER is worth a go.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (04/11/26)
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