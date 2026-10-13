Wednesday best bets: Champions League and Championship tips for October 14 2026

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 17:45 - LASK vs Liverpool 1pt Melayro Bogarde to be carded at 3/1 (bet365) 1pt Xavier Mbuyamba to be carded at 9/2 (bet365) 19:45 - Norwich vs Southampton 2pts Cyle Larin to score anytime at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Larin to score 2+ goals at 10/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Larin to score 3+ goals at 40/1 (bet365) 20:00 - Lincoln vs West Ham 1pt Adam Reach to score anytime at 8/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Reach to score from outside the area at 28/1 (bet365) 20:00 - Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce 2pts Johan Manzambi to score or assist at 6/5 (bet365) 1pt Nelson Semedo to be carded at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

LASK vs Liverpool Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Tobias Stieler has the whistle for Liverpool’s trip to LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Reds are generally 2/7 to win and with the bookies expecting a one sided affair, the player card prices are a little inflated. For example, MELAYRO BOGARDE is 3/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD and he should be anchoring the hosts midfield. Bogarde has picked up three cards in eight appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga and was cautioned on matchday one in this competition, picking up three bookings across his last four starts. Plus, he’s picked up six cards across 11 appearances in continental competitions.

Another price which appeals in this market is XAVIER MBUYAMBA at 9/2. He has three cards to his name this season and should be opposing Rio Ngumoha on Wednesday. In an hour against Atletico Madrid, Ngumoha completed two dribbles and drew two fouls as his direct opponent had his name taken.

Norwich vs Southampton Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats What happens when the division's form striker takes on its weakest defence? I’d assume they would score at least once, and at 6/4, 10s and 40/1 respecitvely, his prices TO SCORE ANYTIME, 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS are all worth a punt.

No player has scored more Championship goals than CYLE LARIN this season (7) and only three players have generated a higher xG (4.5). In fact, since the Canadian frontman joined Southampton midway through last season, he has netted 15 goals in 25 appearances (0.89 goals per 90) including two braces in nine appearances already this campaign. The Saints head to Carrow Road on Wednesday evening, no side in the second tier has conceded more goals this season then Norwich (17) and only three teams trump their xGA total (14.8). The Canaries have lost their last four on the spin, conceding twice at Swansea, four against Bolton and Middlesbrough and five at Manchester City. Twelve games into the campaign and Philippe Clement’s side are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Aston Villa’s home form is formidable and Unai Emery is a magician in European competitions but at 8/13, the hosts are a touch short to beat Fenerbahce on Wednesday. The Turkish side have won their last two games by an aggregate scoreline of 11-0 and although the Villans are pretty obliging on the goals front, overs and both teams to score is also a touch short. With goals expected though, it makes sense to tout JOHAN MANZAMBI TO SCORE OR ASSIST at odds against. The Swiss winger scored and set one up against Tottenham then registered another assist against the Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend, having a total of 11 shots across those two games. Manzambi has drawn four fouls in those two appearances and when he started on the left, he drew a card from the Bees right back Michael Kayode.

Johan conducting the orchestra 🎼 pic.twitter.com/SP0wsoB8Pj — Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) September 20, 2026

On Wednesday, if Manzambi starts on the left he will be opposing NELSON SEMEDO. The former Wolves man has picked up 39 cards across the previous four league seasons - that’s a cards per 90 average of 0.33. In European competitions, Semedo has picked up 10 cards in 44 appearances (0.25 cards per 90), so, the 10/3 available for him TO BE CARDED is value. Ivan Kruzliak is the referee and he averaged 4.52 cards per game in the Champions League.

Lincoln vs West Ham Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Back-to-back draws against Millwall and QPR have stalled West Ham’s title procession. The Irons were odds on in places to win the Championship in mid-September before their trip to the Den but now can be backed at a general 11/8. Their home and away form isn’t exactly chalk and cheese but it’s clear they do their best work at the London Stadium. The Hammers have taken 10 of their 16 points in the capital (W3 D1 L1) and have drawn three of their four away games (W1). Interestingly, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have not kept a clean sheet on their travels, conceding multiple goals at Burnley, Bolton and Millwall.

With both teams to score and over 2.5 goals both a little short at 4/6, the ANYTIME GOALSCORER is the way to play this where ADAM REACH can be backed at 8/1. Reach has netted once this season, averaging 1.32 shots per 90 and hit the target at Bramall Lane from a freekick on Saturday. Seven of the 11 shots Reach has had this season have come from outside the box, so at 28/1, backing him TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX appeals.