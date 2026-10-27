Wednesday best bets: Carabao Cup tips for October 28 2026

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 19:30 - Man City vs Brighton 2pts Phil Foden to score or assist at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 19:45 - Bournemouth vs Aston Villa 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at evens (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

His attacking output has been good though as he’s had a hand in seven goals across seven appearances, four of which coming against AEK Athens. The Cityzens attacker can be backed at 6/5 TO SCORE OR ASSIST here which appeals in a fixture where over 2.5 goals is 1/2. Interestingly, Foden is behind Floyd Samba and Allan in the betting.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Goals look the most sensible way in on the South Coast. Rotation should be expected from both clubs as they juggle their respective Premier League campaigns with Europe. Bournemouth have scored multiple goals in five of their seven home games in all competitions. They’ve kept clean sheets in each of their last three against Sturm Graz, Sunderland and Milan, although the latter two had men sent off in the first half. Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE would have paid out in seven of Aston Villa’s last nine games in all competitions. On the road, the Villans only clean sheets have come at Newcastle and Hull as they have scored three goals in all bar one of their last away trips, including their 3-1 win at Coventry in the last round of the Carabao Cup.