Wednesday best bets: Carabao Cup tips for October 28 2026

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets
19:30 - Man City vs Brighton
2pts Phil Foden to score or assist at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
19:45 - Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at evens (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes)
Man City vs Brighton
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:30 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Since PHIL FODEN's red card in the Manchester derby, he’s fallen out of favour but he should get rotated into the XI as Manchester City host Brighton on Wednesday.
Foden didn’t play a minute against PSG in the Champions League but started the following game against AEK Athens and since returning from suspension in the Premier League, he started against Ipswich before getting dropped to the bench against Aston Villa on Saturday.
His attacking output has been good though as he’s had a hand in seven goals across seven appearances, four of which coming against AEK Athens.
The Cityzens attacker can be backed at 6/5 TO SCORE OR ASSIST here which appeals in a fixture where over 2.5 goals is 1/2.
Interestingly, Foden is behind Floyd Samba and Allan in the betting.
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Goals look the most sensible way in on the South Coast.
Rotation should be expected from both clubs as they juggle their respective Premier League campaigns with Europe.
Bournemouth have scored multiple goals in five of their seven home games in all competitions. They’ve kept clean sheets in each of their last three against Sturm Graz, Sunderland and Milan, although the latter two had men sent off in the first half.
Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE would have paid out in seven of Aston Villa’s last nine games in all competitions.
On the road, the Villans only clean sheets have come at Newcastle and Hull as they have scored three goals in all bar one of their last away trips, including their 3-1 win at Coventry in the last round of the Carabao Cup.
Odd correct at 10:00 GMT (27/10/26)
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