Finland lost 2-0 to France in Helsinki to miss out on the chance of a play-off place for next year's World Cup.

The Finns began the evening in second spot, but goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe meant they were overtaken by Ukraine, who beat Bosnia-Herzegovina by the same scoreline.

Ukraine, who knew a victory was needed to overtake Finland and book their place in the play-offs, got the job done thanks to goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and substitute Artem Dovbyk.

Elsewhere, Group G went down to the wire as late goals from Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn and Barcelona's Memphis Depay gave the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Norway.

The result means the Norwegians, who were without the injured Erling Braut Haaland, miss out on a place at next year's tournament, with Turkey overtaking them into second spot.

Turkey, who prior to this international break looked all but out of contention for a play-off spot, turned in their third win in six days as they came from behind to beat Montenegro.

They will join Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and Czech Republic as one of the unseeded teams in the play-offs.