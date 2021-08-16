Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Memphis Depay celebrates as Netherlands secure their spot at the 2022 World Cup
Memphis Depay celebrates as Netherlands secure their spot at the 2022 World Cup

WCQ round-up: Netherlands finish top; Ukraine secure second; Finland and Norway miss out

By Sporting Life
22:52 · TUE November 16, 2021

Netherlands secured a place in next year's World Cup, Ukraine pipped Bosnia-Herzegovina to a play-off spot, and Finland and Norway both missed out on a dramatic final night of qualifying action.

Finland lost 2-0 to France in Helsinki to miss out on the chance of a play-off place for next year's World Cup.

The Finns began the evening in second spot, but goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe meant they were overtaken by Ukraine, who beat Bosnia-Herzegovina by the same scoreline.

Ukraine, who knew a victory was needed to overtake Finland and book their place in the play-offs, got the job done thanks to goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko and substitute Artem Dovbyk.

Elsewhere, Group G went down to the wire as late goals from Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn and Barcelona's Memphis Depay gave the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over Norway.

The result means the Norwegians, who were without the injured Erling Braut Haaland, miss out on a place at next year's tournament, with Turkey overtaking them into second spot.

Turkey, who prior to this international break looked all but out of contention for a play-off spot, turned in their third win in six days as they came from behind to beat Montenegro.

They will join Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and Czech Republic as one of the unseeded teams in the play-offs.

Scotland players celebrate as Steve Clarke's side make the World Cup play-offs
ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off guide: All you need to know

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS