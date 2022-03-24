Sporting Life
France were winners of the 2018 World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off guide: All you need to know

By Sporting Life
19:16 · TUE November 16, 2021

The winners of each group has automatically qualified for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, but three more teams will seal their spot at the tournament via the play-offs.

Scotland, Portugal and Euro 2020 winners Italy are just some of the nations that will be involved in the European qualifying play-offs.

But how do they work?

When are the World Cup play-offs?

  • Play-off semi-finals: Thursday March 24 2022
  • Play-off finals: Tuesday March 29 2022

How many teams compete in the World Cup play-offs?

Twelve teams will advance to the play-offs in total, but it is a little complicated.

Ten group runners-up from qualifying are joined by two teams who will qualify via the UEFA Nations League overall ranking.

How do they qualify?

They are the two best group winners from the Nations League who have not advanced via traditional World Cup qualifying - that is as either group winners or group runners-up.

Who has qualified for the World Cup play-offs?

Teams that have qualified for the play-offs:

  • Portugal
  • Scotland
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Sweden
  • Poland
  • Wales
  • North Macedonia
  • Final four teams to be confirmed
How do the World Cup play-offs work?

In the play-off draw, 12 teams will be drawn into three play-off paths for one-legged semi-finals and finals.

The three winners reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Are the World Cup play-offs seeded?

The six best runners-up from qualifying will be seeded - based firstly on number of points, then goal difference and goals scored - and play their games at home.

The remaining four - along with the two UEFA Nations League teams - are unseeded and will play away from home.

An additional draw will be made to determine which semi-final winner will play at home in the final.

When is the play-off draw?

The play-off draw will take place in Zurich at 16:00 GMT on Friday November 26.

FOOTBALL TIPS