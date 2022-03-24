The winners of each group has automatically qualified for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, but three more teams will seal their spot at the tournament via the play-offs.

Scotland, Portugal and Euro 2020 winners Italy are just some of the nations that will be involved in the European qualifying play-offs. But how do they work?

When are the World Cup play-offs? Play-off semi-finals : Thursday March 24 2022

: Thursday March 24 2022 Play-off finals: Tuesday March 29 2022 How many teams compete in the World Cup play-offs? Twelve teams will advance to the play-offs in total, but it is a little complicated. Ten group runners-up from qualifying are joined by two teams who will qualify via the UEFA Nations League overall ranking. How do they qualify? They are the two best group winners from the Nations League who have not advanced via traditional World Cup qualifying - that is as either group winners or group runners-up. Who has qualified for the World Cup play-offs? Teams that have qualified for the play-offs: Portugal

Scotland

Italy

Russia

Sweden

Poland

Wales

North Macedonia

Final four teams to be confirmed

