Luke Amos’ late winner at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium kept alive Rangers’ play-off hopes and, coupled with Reading’s astonishing comeback, condemned the visitors to the drop.

County finished the match with 10 men after Tom Lawrence was sent off for a second yellow card following a challenge on Charlie Austin in the final seconds.

Derby’s hopes of staying up looked set to remain mathematically alive at least until a last-gasp leveller earned fellow strugglers Reading a point as they came from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Swansea.

The Rams, who have been fighting an uphill battle ever since being hit with a 21-point deduction for their financial problems, gave their survival chances a shot in the arm by beating leaders Fulham on Good Friday but were unable to follow that up against Rangers, whose win was their first in seven matches.

The crucial breakthrough came with two minutes remaining.

Ilias Chair played the ball in from the left to Lyndon Dykes, who in turn laid it to his right and the unmarked Amos, the midfielder calmly guiding his finish past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.