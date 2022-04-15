The Iron have dropped out of Sky Bet League Two with four games of the campaign remaining - currently 16 points adrift of safety.

Their last seven games have all ended in defeat, scoring just two goals across that period.

Keith Hill's side are the second in England's top four divisions to have their status confirmed - following Crewe's relegation from Sky Bet League One.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Reading are closing in on mathematical safety following a surprise victory away at promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

Both Peterborough and Barnsley picked up points - with Posh beating Blackburn and the Tykes drawing at Swansea. However, it's likely not to be enough for either, especially as the pair meet on Easter Monday.

Who has been promoted?