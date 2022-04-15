Scunthorpe's 72-year stay in the Football League is over following a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient on Good Friday.
The Iron have dropped out of Sky Bet League Two with four games of the campaign remaining - currently 16 points adrift of safety.
Their last seven games have all ended in defeat, scoring just two goals across that period.
Keith Hill's side are the second in England's top four divisions to have their status confirmed - following Crewe's relegation from Sky Bet League One.
In the Sky Bet Championship, Reading are closing in on mathematical safety following a surprise victory away at promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.
Both Peterborough and Barnsley picked up points - with Posh beating Blackburn and the Tykes drawing at Swansea. However, it's likely not to be enough for either, especially as the pair meet on Easter Monday.
No team has secured promotion yet.
However, Fulham can confirm their Premier League return with victory over Derby in Friday's late kick-off.
Bournemouth hold a five-point gap over third place Huddersfield with a game in-hand, although the Terriers are yet to kick off their Easter weekend with a game against QPR at 17:30.
Wigan still hold a seven-point lead over third place Rotherham in Sky Bet League One - all three of those at the top of that table play on Saturday.
In the division below, leaders Forest Green suffered a huge defeat away at Barrow but still remain nine points clear of the play-offs.
Exeter and Port Vale both won as they continue their quest for automatic promotion from England's fourth tier.