Current Derby manager Wayne Rooney has taken over from Roberto Martinez at the head of the betting to be the next Everton manager.
Rooney, who came through the academy at Everton and made his professional debut for the club, has been backed into favouritism to be the next manager of the Toffees.
Everton need a new boss after Rafa Benitez was sacked on Sunday following a run of one win from 13 Premier League games.
The final straw was an abject loss at basement club Norwich, who had lost six straight league matches themselves, a result that left the Toffees 16th in the table.
Rooney's Derby are in major trouble both off the field and on it, with the financial issues continuing to plague the club and the Rams set for another points deduction.
The job the England legend has done at Pride Park has been a sensational one given the circumstances, with him able to lead Derby off the foot of the table despite a 21-point deduction.
Another Everton legend, Duncan Ferguson is now into second favourite for the job.
Ferguson had a successful interim spell a few years ago, bringing the feel-good factor back to the club after a drab opening to the season under Marco Sila.
Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez, was into odds-on favouritism on Tuesday, but has since drifted in the betting.
He has been in charge of Belgium since the summer of 2016, just months after Moshiri ended his three-year spell at Goodison Park.
During the Spaniard's five-and-a-half years with Belgium he has led them to third place at the 2018 World Cup and to the top of the FIFA world rankings.
Former Derby and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is also involved at the head of the betting, with it reported that he is expected to interview for the job.
Back on Merseyside, Everton have been through Ronald Koeman, Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, Carlo Ancelotti and Benitez as permanent managers.
The next appointment will be their seventh since David Moyes left for Manchester United in 2013.
