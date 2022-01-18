Rooney, who came through the academy at Everton and made his professional debut for the club, has been backed into favouritism to be the next manager of the Toffees.

Everton need a new boss after Rafa Benitez was sacked on Sunday following a run of one win from 13 Premier League games.

The final straw was an abject loss at basement club Norwich, who had lost six straight league matches themselves, a result that left the Toffees 16th in the table.

Rooney's Derby are in major trouble both off the field and on it, with the financial issues continuing to plague the club and the Rams set for another points deduction.

The job the England legend has done at Pride Park has been a sensational one given the circumstances, with him able to lead Derby off the foot of the table despite a 21-point deduction.