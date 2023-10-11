Wayne Rooney: Birmingham City name ex-Manchester United and England striker as new boss

Rooney has agreed a three-year deal at St Andrew's, confirming the rumours he was in line to replace John Eustace after Championship club Blues sacked their previous head coach on Monday.

The 37-year-old was reportedly the hand-picked choice of Birmingham's new American owners, Shelby Companies Ltd, who took over the club this summer.

Former Derby County boss Rooney left his job as head coach of Major League Soccer side DC United on Sunday after they failed to reach the MLS play-offs.

He will be joined by an all-star coaching team at Blues with his former England team-mate Ashley Cole and ex-Manchester United colleague John O'Shea working alongside Rooney.

Birmingham City co-owner and chairman of the board Tom Wagner said: “Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey."

Rooney added: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected.

"I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet. My job is to elevate the club to the next level and I can’t wait to get started. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”