Sky Bet Championship betting tips: Watford v Reading best bets and preview

Watford are closing in on a return to the Premier League while Reading are hoping for a top-six finish. Tom Carnduff has a best bet for their meeting on Friday.

Football betting tips: Watford v Reading 2pts Ismaila Sarr to score anytime at 14/5 (SBK) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Despite dropping points against Middlesbrough last time out, Watford remain in a very strong position for an immediate return to the Premier League with nine points separating them and faltering Brentford. Along with Norwich, we should expect to see them in the top-flight next season. Reading were the runaway leaders in the opening months of the season but they now find themselves gripping onto the final play-off spot. They are just a single point ahead of Bournemouth, who hold a game in-hand, and could well find themselves out of the top-six by 5pm on Saturday. The Hornets are the strongest home side in the division with just two defeats from 20 matches. They are just shy of even money for victory here and look good value to do just that as they push further into the automatic promotion places.

The concern for Reading will be the strength of this Watford side at home. They have won their last six at Vicarage Road with five of those games bringing a clean sheet. They have benefitted from the fixture list but remain unbeaten in three games against those currently in the top-five - two of those were wins. This division has thrown up some remarkable results this week, with Sheffield Wednesday beating Cardiff 5-0 and Norwich hitting seven past Huddersfield, but Watford's home form has been incredibly consistent this season. Ismaila Sarr in great form for Watford

I have little issue in backing a Watford win to near double the stake but one price that immediately jumped out was the 14/5 available on ISMAILA SARR scoring anytime. There are a variety of prices, with some going as short as 11/8, which is what I'd expect, and others offering near 3/1. Click here to back Ismaila Sarr to score anytime with Sky Bet Since a tactical tweak following a dull 0-0 draw with Coventry, Sarr has benefitted from operating in a more advanced role. Including that game, Sarr scored five goals in 24 games. Since the switch, he has five goals in 11 - that includes one against Middlesbrough last time out. There was an element of luck in that goal, with it aided by a deflection, but he was in the right position to divert the ball in. Sarr has also been averaging 2.3 shots per game across this 11-game period, it's a price that doesn't take this into account. Ten goals and ten assists across the course of the campaign highlights Sarr's importance to Watford and the role he has played in helping them to their current position. He's a handful for defenders and it may be worth backing either Omar Richards or Lewis Gibson (depending which is at left-back when team news comes out) for a card in this game when the odds become available. While it's tempting to delve into the 'score and win' market, the 14/5 best price available on SARR to strike anytime is too good to turn down based on current form. This is a Reading side who have conceded in each of their last five outings, and a Watford one who are charging back to the Premier League.

Watford v Reading best bets and score prediction 2pts Ismaila Sarr to score anytime at 14/5 (SBK) Score prediction: Watford 2-0 Reading (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1355 GMT (07/04/21)