Essentially, incentive is there for both in spades, but it is LEEDS who get the vote in this fixture at an appealing price of 13/8.

Watford can close the gap to Leeds to five points with a victory, but with the Yorkshire club unlikely to get dragged back into the scrap, it is potentially Everton who the Hornets need to target.

Two wins and a draw across their last three matches has seen Leeds pull themselves eight points clear of the relegation zone , Jesse Marsch’s men now as big as 9/2 to finish inside the bottom three.

Roy Hodgson hasn’t had anything like the impact that the Watford owners would have been hoping for since he took charge at Vicarage Road, the former England manager guiding his team to just two victories since his appointment at the end of January.

They have put in some respectable performances – their wins aside, a 0-0 draw against Manchester United and a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal both demonstrated a willingness to fight – but they come up against a Leeds side who seem to have regained their mojo here, and who are creating chances at will.

Leeds have recorded their two highest expected goals for (xGF) totals of the season in the five matches since Marsch took charge, creating chances equating to 3.00 against Norwich and 3.29 against Wolves.

The 2.06 xGF per game they have averaged under the American coach is a marked upturn in attacking output compared to the 1.31 they averaged under Marcelo Bielsa.

If they can repeat that process here, they should have little trouble breaching a Hornets defence that has conceded ten goals across its last four matches.

It is also worth noting that Watford’s home record is the worst in the Premier League this season, losing 11 of the 14 fixtures they have played at Vicarage Road – this could well be another to add to the list.