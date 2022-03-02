Arsenal completed a dramatic turnaround thanks to a late own goal from Wolves keeper Jose Sa as they continued their pursuit of a top-four Premier League place last time out.

That 2-1 win leaves Mikel Arteta’s side just two points off fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand over their rivals.

Having not played Champions League football since the 2016-17 season, this could finally be the year the Gunners return with Infogol now forecasting a fourth-place finish.

It would be a justified finish based on current form. Since losing to Manchester City 2-1 on New Year’s Day, Arsenal have won three of their last four in the league, winning the xG battle in each of those fixtures.

The North London club are averaging 1.71 xGF per game and have failed to score just once in their past 12 league matches.