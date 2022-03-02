Sporting Life
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Sporting Life's best bet for Watford v Arsenal

Watford v Arsenal tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
12:37 · WED March 02, 2022

Hoping to make it three profitable previews in a row, our tipster Joe Rindl has the best bet for Arsenal's trip to Watford.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 6/4 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Arsenal completed a dramatic turnaround thanks to a late own goal from Wolves keeper Jose Sa as they continued their pursuit of a top-four Premier League place last time out.

That 2-1 win leaves Mikel Arteta’s side just two points off fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand over their rivals.

Having not played Champions League football since the 2016-17 season, this could finally be the year the Gunners return with Infogol now forecasting a fourth-place finish.

It would be a justified finish based on current form. Since losing to Manchester City 2-1 on New Year’s Day, Arsenal have won three of their last four in the league, winning the xG battle in each of those fixtures.

The North London club are averaging 1.71 xGF per game and have failed to score just once in their past 12 league matches.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Watford 21/4 | Draw 3/1 | Arsenal 8/15

Contrast that to lowly Watford. They netted their first goal under Roy Hodgson after four barren matches against Aston Villa in a 1-0 win in mid-February.

That victory ended a run of 12 matches without a win, but I’m not convinced it will spark a mini fightback from the Hornets.

In their following game they were thumped 4-1 by Crystal Palace two weeks ago. They were then fortunate in a goalless draw with Manchester United in their next and most recent match.

Watford had 33% possession, while United had 22 attempts at goal with only three on target. United’s xG was the ninth most created across Europe’s top five league’s last weekend.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Arsenal are short favourites even away from home and I have confidence they will cruise to a win on Sunday.

I also feel Watford will offer little in attack having scored just two goals across their past seven games.

Four of the last six encounters between these two have seen ARSENAL WIN TO NIL land, including Arsenal’s 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in November.

It’s a punt I will be backing this time around with most bookies offering fair odds of 6/4.

Watford v Arsenal best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 6/4 (General)

Score prediction: Watford 0-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (02/03/22)

