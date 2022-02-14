Ahead of the Champions League knockout stage, Sporting Life-Infogol predict the outcome for the first legs of all eight last-16 ties, using expected goals (xG) data.

Correct Score: PSG 2-1 Real Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) BT Sport: Tuesday, 20:00 In a tie filled with story lines, don't be surprised to see it full of goals too, as the league leaders in France and Spain do battle. PSG were somewhat disappointing in their Champions League qualifying group, struggling for balance as Mauricio Pochettino tried to find a formula to fit all of his stars into an XI. They generated 1.95 xGF per game in Group A, but allowed 1.93 xGA, though recent performances suggest they have turned a corner defensively. Real Madrid have been excellent this season given the exits they suffered in the summer, but the big question mark for them heading into this first leg is the fitness of star man Karim Benzema. Los Blancos are very steady under ex-PSG manager Carlo Ancelotti, but this game comes just three days after a tough away game at fellow Champions League last 16 qualifiers Villarreal. PSG have the benefit of playing on Friday night in Paris, which could give them a slight advantage, as does their attacking firepower which can lead them to a first leg win.

Correct Score: Sporting Lisbon 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) BT Sport: Tuesday, 20:00 Sporting Lisbon caused an upset by qualifying ahead of Dortmund in their group, but deserved to progress despite allowing 1.52 xGA per game. That is a concern ahead of this tie, which they are rank outsiders to get through, but the Portuguese champions have shown enough in attack to suggest that they can get on the scoresheet (1.95 xGF per game in UCL).

Manchester City topped a group including PSG and RB Leipzig, putting up some incredible underlying numbers (2.80 xGF, 0.92 xGA per game). They ranked as the best attacking team in the group stage, but did manage to concede in every game.

Correct Score: Inter Milan 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) BT Sport: Wednesday, 20:00 Inter Milan have been really impressive in general under Simone Inzaghi, who picked up from where Antonio Conte left off after his departure. The Italian champions were unfortunate to finish second behind Real Madrid in their UCL group, averaging +1.25 xGD per game, but apart from the Spanish giants, the Nerazzurri faced two poor sides (Sheriff and Shakhtar). Liverpool, on the other hand, breezed the so-called 'group of death', winning all six games against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, current Portuguese league leaders Porto and current Serie A leaders AC Milan. The Reds averaged 2.25 xGF and 1.17 xGA per game against top opponents, with their attack looking at their lethal best, and they now have even more top quality options to choose from thanks to signings and players returning from injuries. Liverpool have been to the Giuseppe Meazza already this season to play AC Milan, winning 2-1 with a much-changed team, a similar scoreline looks likely here.

Correct Score: Salzburg 2-4 Bayern Munich (Sky Bet odds: 25/1) BT Sport: Wednesday, 20:00 This could be a cracker, with two crazy scorelines not out of the realms of possibility. Both Salzburg and Bayern Munich have one unit that is streets better than the other - their attacks. The Austrian's came through arguably the weakest group of the lot in the group stage, but did put up solid numbers against the likes of Lille, Sevilla and Wolfsburg (1.70 xGF, 1.13 xGA per game).

Bayern ranked as the best team in the group stage according to xGD/game, averaging an incredible +2.15, showing just how dominant they were on a game-to-game basis. Julian Naglesmann's side come into this game on the back of a shock 4-2 loss to Bochum in the league, highlighting their defensive issues, but their attack should come back swinging here. These two sides met in the group stage last season, with Bayern winning 6-2 and 3-1, and the Germans can stamp their authority in the first leg here.

