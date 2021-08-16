Jamie Carragher felt Liverpool could scored even more goals against Manchester United despite not being at their very best while Gary Neville branded it a "shocker".

Man United 0-5 Liverpool: Full report

Solskjaer favourite in the sack race Mo Salah scored the first ever visiting hat-trick at Old Trafford in Premier League history as Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed their arch-rivals 5-0 to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It was the heaviest scoreline Liverpool had achieved against United since beating them 5-0 at Anfield way back in 1925 but it wasn't quite enough for the former Reds defender, who later debated with Neville about whether they should change their manager. Carragher said: "Can I believe what I've seen? No. And I'm not trying to be clever here but I don't think Liverpool were at their absolute best in terms of possession. But whenever they got in and around Man Utd's back four... that's just a joke of a back four, the way they're playing at the moment. "They were a mess. Keystone Cops defending! That's why I sold supporters to drink it in. It'll not get better than that. The slightly disappointment was that there was half-an-hour to go with 10 men. You'll never get that opportunity again." Neville said: "I didn’t think it would ever get as bad as that today. Today that was an absolute shocker, and the timing couldn’t have been worse because it has been building now for a few weeks. As soon as they’ve played a proper team they’ve been obliterated, pulled to pieces, dismantled. “This is a monstrous day for Manchester United. Losing 5-0 at home against Liverpool? The board are unequivocal in their support for the manager, but that is going to put an enormous amount of pressure on the board. “The fans have not turned on the manager in the ground, they never will. But United fans know when it is not acceptable, and that is not acceptable. Something has got to change in that dressing room and with that coach very quick, because they can’t keep losing games like that.” Souness said: "I thought Liverpool were fabulous. They were so clinical. They looked like a proper team and they looked like a team with another gear. United were scratching around for a way of playing. They have some fabulous players capable of doing great things but they don't do it often enough. They have got lots of problems to solve before they become anything like a proper team."

😲 Liverpool's biggest ever victory over Manchester United since 1925 (which was 5-0 at Anfield), wasn't heavy enough for Jamie Carragher!



🤭 @Carra23 #LFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/EoDecOwiYD — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 24, 2021

Neville added: "I’ve not had a bad word to say about these lads over the last few years. Where Jose Mourinho had them a few years ago wasn’t a good place. I thought it was a moody place. I’ve been really supportive of the bridge from those days to now. "However, these players here now, I’m asking some serious questions of. They are easy to play against. They are getting outrun. That’s not good enough. Forget whether they lose or concede chances, get the basics of a football team right. That means working, sprinting with intent to the ball. The intensity of Manchester City against Brighton, Bernardo, Phil Foden, better players than this lot and running like you wouldn’t believe to win the ball back. There are no excuses for those players. They need to get to work." Should Ole be given more time? Neville doesn't think Manchester United will sack Solskjaer despite Sunday's humiliation while he also debated with Carragher as to whether a more high-profile manager would get more out of the United squad. He said: "If you lose a game against Liverpool 5-0 at home, you’re going to come under horrific pressure. I think the club will hold their nerve. I don’t think they have planned for a new manager in this season. I think they’ll sit with Ole to the end of the season. “I know there will be a massive outcry from fans, from media, from everybody that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be sacked, and I can understand that after that game. That was a monstrously bad day. “I think now might be the time for them (the owners) to communicate with the fans if they are going to back the manager over the next six to eight months, which I think they will.”

🗣 "The clubs different today, I think the club will hold their nerve, I don't think they've planned for a new manager in this season."@GNev2 doesn't expect Manchester United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/4rXmki3v9s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Carragher questioned Neville's assertion that United shouldn't go for a top manager because of what happened to Jose Mourinho. He said: "Is that right? All because of what happened in the past? So Manchester United shouldn’t look for the best manager in the world because of Mourinho?” Neville responded by saying he wouldn’t appoint Antonio Conte. He said: “I might be wrong and they’ll bring him in tomorrow, and I’ll get behind him, but I don’t think he’s a fit. We’ve seen a coach with a specific style and it didn’t work here. “I’m not saying there isn’t a manager who can come to Manchester United and do well, and one day if Ole isn’t here, I hope that happens. “But today, I think it would be wrong to sack Solskjaer.”

Gary 🗣 "Jose Mourinho was the best manager in the world when he came to United."



Carra 🗣 "So Man United shouldn't look for the best manager in the world because of Mourinho?"@GNev2 and @Carra23 argue whether a better manager would get more out of the squad pic.twitter.com/0A1SWcpIUt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2021

Carragher insists United need a better manager if they're to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

🗣 "They're terrified to make a change... Manchester United need a better manager"@Carra23 discusses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future following Man Utd's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford and what the #MUFC board might do next... pic.twitter.com/FbccyBv9ZV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021

Pressure building During co-commentary for Sky Sports on the game, Neville said: "Manchester United need to change. I believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to get the opportunity to change. But there is going to be pressure from every source. "There's no doubt the manager will get an absolute battering. There will be calls for his head like you wouldn't believe but you wonder what this defeat will do to the players. How will they pick themselves up? "There's no hiding place after this. United are going to be absolutely demoralised. The next 24 hours is going to be as hot as it has ever been at this football club." "It's been coming for five, six weeks," he said. "This is what Manchester United's performance levels have been like all season. "As soon as they've come up against a good team, they've been torn to shreds and it's told them exactly where they are at. "This is as bad as it gets. It's the nature of the performance. They have capitulated."

🤭 Sir Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish watching Manchester United v Liverpool #MUFC #LFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/lMcC85wc56 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 24, 2021

"They've lost everything today - discipline, organisation. But what stands out in my mind is their organisation around the press. Finding the trigger, not getting there half-hearted. "City can press, Liverpool can press. Manchester United are kidding themselves today that they are a pressing team. They are all over the place. "The manager and his coaching staff have to take the blame for the pressing game today. Why would you do that? They are not a pressing team. They haven't got it in them. If you are going to press, put in Lingard and the others who can run all day."