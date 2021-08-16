Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under immense pressure after Manchester United were humiliated 5-0 by fiercest rivals Liverpool.

United were blown away by the Reds at Old Trafford, finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time for the first time in the Premier League era. And Liverpool were equally rampant in the second period as a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah and goals from Diogo Jota and Naby Keita sealed a famous win at the Theatre of Dreams. The result also delivered winners for Sporting Life readers as Jake Pearson tipped Liverpool to win at 27/20 and Joe Townsend backed Liverpool to have over 1.5 goals at 10/11. While United ended the game with 10 men after Paul Pogba was shown a straight red for a horror challenge on Keita midway through the second half.

READ: Ole Gunna Solskjaer 1/5 to be net Premier League manager to leave

The 202nd meeting of two of English football’s biggest rivals will live long in the memory after Jurgen Klopp’s men ran amok and recorded the club’s biggest ever win at Old Trafford. Liverpool were as impressive as United were poor, with scintillating Salah’s treble complementing early goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota in a 5-0 rout in which substitute Paul Pogba was sent off. Sir Alex Ferguson was seen shaking his head in disbelief after the fifth goal, with the visiting fans chanting Solskjaer’s name during an embarrassing display that will test the Old Trafford hierarchy’s support of their manager.