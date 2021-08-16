Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shortened from 2/1 to 1/5 to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job after Manchester United were humiliated 5-0 by fiercest rivals Liverpool.

The result, United's joint-second worst in the Premier League era, was their fifth defeat in their last nine games in all competitions. Since the start of the season, the Red Devils have kept just one clean sheet, conceding 21 goals in 13 games. CLICK HERE for the latest sack race odds from Sky Bet

Ole - 1/5

Farke - 9/2

Smith - 12/1

Ranieri - 16/1



Boos ring out at Old Trafford Solskjaer was 1/3 to be the next Prem boss to leave his post at half-time with Liverpool winning 4-0 at the break. By the 60th minute he'd slipped to 1/7 before finishing on 1/5 at the final whistle. The size of the victory will send shockwaves across the football world, in 202 meetings United have never been this heavily beaten - or embarrassed - by their fiercest rivals.

Liverpool's supporters ironically chanted "Ole's at the wheel" as United's booed, while Sir Alex Ferguson was seen shaking his head in disbelief after the fifth goal. It was a scene reminiscent of Jose Mourinho's last game in charge of the Old Trafford club, a 3-1 loss at Anfield in 2018. And though United's board have previously come out to back Solskjaer, the markets suggest his days leading the 20-time Premier League winners are numbered.

Solskjaer's 'darkest day' After the match a forlorn Solskjaer told Sky Sports it was, “the darkest day I’ve had leading these players.” He added: “We weren’t good enough, individually, as a team. You can’t give a team like Liverpool those chances and unfortunately we did. “The whole performance wasn’t good enough, that’s for sure. We’ve created openings, they’ve had chances, they’ve been clinical, we didn’t take our chances early on and then the third goal is the one that decided the game.” When asked if the match had put any doubt in his mind that he was the right man to be in charge at United, Solskjaer said: “No, I’ve come too far, we have come too far as a group, we’re too close to give up now.”

'Everything that could go wrong did' - pundits react Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler called it a “day of shame” for Manchester United, to which Neville replied: “This is as bad as it gets, honestly. "We’ve all lost football matches in a bad way. Sir Alex Ferguson once lost 6-1 against Manchester City, I lost a game away at Newcastle 5-0, it happens, but it’s the nature of the performance. They’ve capitulated.” Neville added: “One clean sheet in 21 games, that at Wolves when to be fair Wolves should have scored three or four.

“It’s a massive problem and it’s putting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under massive pressure.” Neville continued: “There’s no excuse. I did (tip them to win) and now it’s looking like complete emotion and heart. "You could never have imagined Manchester United being this bad. At 2-0, you think they can score and get back in the game, but they’ve lost everything today, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”