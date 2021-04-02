Horse Racing
Lucas Joao missed a huge chance to give reading all three points at Barnsley

WATCH: Reading's Lucas Joao misses sitter in crucial game with Barnsley

By Sporting Life
19:52 · FRI April 02, 2021

Did we just witness the miss of the season at Oakwell in the Championship?

With the scores at 1-1 in a crucial fixture between promotion-chasers Barnsley and Reading, forward Lucas Joao was handed an opportunity that really did fit the cliché, it was easier to score than miss.

Joao, who has been on fire this season for Reading scoring 21 goals in 34 games, had an open goal in front of him with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

There was no defensive pressure, no bobble to put him off, instead the Portugal striker got his shot completely wrong as the ball dribbled tamely off target.

Reading were unable to find a winner in a fiery draw in South Yorkshire. With both sides having play-off aspirations, how costly will Joao's miss be come the end of the season?

Premier League: Saturday's best bets and tips

Football Tips