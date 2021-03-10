Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla (5-4 agg): Erling Haaland stars again in Champions League

The forward scored from close range in the first-half before adding a penalty just before the hour mark as the hosts held off a late Sevilla fightback in a 2-2 draw.

It was enough to send the Bundesliga side through, although a brace from Youssef En Nesyri in the final 30 minutes made it too close for comfort.

Sevilla could well have won the game too, although they couldn't capitalise on the momentum in the last few seconds as they passed up the opportunity to force extra-time.

Haaland's second came after a series of events that ultimately led to a retaken spot kick. The Dortmund striker had the ball in the back of the net but was adjudged to have fouled a defender in the build-up.

However, a VAR check showed how Haaland had been fouled himself just before. His penalty was saved, but another VAR intervention showed that goalkeeper Bono had stepped off his line.

Both went the same way on the retake but Haaland had enough on it to sneak the ball into the bottom corner. That goal moved him onto 20 total Champions League goals in just 14 appearances in the competition.

Watch: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla highlights