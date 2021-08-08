Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
An emotional Lionel Messi confirms his departure
An emotional Lionel Messi confirms his departure

Lionel Messi: Watch Barcelona legend's emotional departure from Camp Nou

By Sporting Life
12:17 · SUN August 08, 2021

An emotional Lionel Messi has revealed he expected to extend his stay at Barcelona.

It was announced on Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not sign a new contract with his boyhood club, with president Joan Laporta saying a day later that the former regime at Barca in addition to LaLiga spending rules had thwarted any hopes of the Argentine staying in Catalonia.

WATCH as Lionel Messi says goodbye to Barcelona

Speaking at his farewell press conference on Sunday morning, a tearful Messi said: “This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that’s what we all wanted more than anything.

“We’d always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this.”

How much do Barcelona still rely on Lionel Messi?
CLICK TO READ: What now for Messi and Barcelona?

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS