How much do Barcelona still rely on Lionel Messi?
Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi next club odds: PSG odds-on to sign Barcelona legend

By Sporting Life
12:18 · SUN August 08, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain are now 1/20 favourites to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine legend gave a tearful news conference to confirm his Barcelona departure.

Barca confirmed Messi's two-decade stay would end on Thursday after “financial and structural obstacles” prevented him from signing a new deal.

Both parties have insisted both they and Messi were willing to extend his stay, but claim La Liga regulations made that impossible.

At an emotional news conference on Sunday, Messi revealed he expected stay right up until the last moment.

Lionel Messi next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • PSG - 1/20
  • Barcelona - 8/1
  • Chelsea, Manchester City - 20/1

Odds correct at 1155 BST (08/08/21)

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

“I did everything possible and the club, [club president] Joan Laporta, they couldn’t do it because of LaLiga," Messi explained.

“I’ve heard things said about me, that I didn’t want to continue, but on my life, we did everything we could because I wanted to stay.

“Last year, I didn’t want to stay and I said it; this year, I wanted to stay and we couldn’t.”

The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to PSG ever since his near departure last summer, when the six-time Ballon d'Or winner told Barca he wanted to leave, with his camp believing he was able to do so on a free transfer.

But he remained for 2020/21 when it emerged he was in fact subject to a €700m (£629m) buy-out clause during the final year of his deal.

With that due to expire, Messi then agreed a 50% wage-cut to remain in Catalonia, only for a last-minute hitch to scupper the deal.

PSG now appears the most likely next destination, and while he confirmed that joining the French club was possible, he insisted nothing was signed.

“That’s honestly one possibility, to reach those heights, but I’ve got nothing confirmed with anybody," said Messi.

“When the press release was published, I had a lot of calls and a lot of clubs were interested. At the moment, I’ve not got anything closed, but we are talking about a lot of things.”

Lionel Messi: Barcelona superstar staying put for the rest of 2020 at least, but was it the right call?
CLICK HERE TO READ: What now for Barca and Messi?

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS