Cristiano Ronaldo became just the second player in football history to score 800 career goals during Manchester United's clash with Arsenal.

Scroll down for his career stats The legendary 36-year-old brought up this incredible milestone - which only Czech great Josef Bican is said to have reached (805+ from 1931 to 1957) according to FIFA records - by sweeping home inside the box to give his side a 2-1 lead. And although Arsenal appeared to rain on his parade with Martin Odegaard's immediate equaliser, Ronaldo scored a penalty with 20 minutes remaining to raise the Old Trafford roof once again as they sealed a 3-2 victory.

The former Real Madrid star has scored 801 goals from 1095 games for club and country since his debut in 2002 which means he's well ahead of Romario (772 from 994), Pele (767 from 831), Lionel Messi (756 in 947), Ferenc Puskas (746 from 754) and Gerd Muller (734 from 793) in the all-time list. Pele's official competitive tally of 767 in 831 games is some way below his Guinness World Record mark of 1,281 in 1,363 matches which includes many friendlies for Santos while Bican's tally is often disputed due to lack of reliable records from the period in his career that was interrupted by World War II. Nevertheless, there is no questioning the numbers Ronaldo and Messi have stacked up even if they seem from another planet.

At club level, he netted 118 times in 292 games during his first spell at Manchester United having started his career at Sporting Lisbon (5 goals in 31) before he brought that goal ratio right down during a trophy-laden and career defining era at Real Madrid, where he scored 450 goals in just 438 appearances. Ronaldo continued to defy the ageing process during his new challenge in Italy with Juventus as he scored 101 times in 134 goals and now at the age of 36, he's still banging them in during his Old Trafford return, scoring a further 12 goals in just 16 matches. Of his career goals, 115 have come for Portugal in 184 games having broken Ali Daei's long-standing international record of 109 earlier this season in a World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland while this summer he won Euro 2020 Golden Boot award with five goals - a campaign which saw him surpass Michel Platini as the all-time European Championship scorer with 14 goals.

‣ 1st 100 in 301 games

‣ 2nd 100 in 157

‣ 3rd 100 in 96

‣ 4th 100 in 99

‣ 5th 100 in 100

‣ 6th 100 in 102

‣ 7th 100 in 119

‣ 8th 100 in 121



RONALDO'S OVERALL GOALS RECORD Games : 1095 (911 club)

Won: 720, Drawn 209, Lost: 165

: 1095 (911 club) Won: 720, Drawn 209, Lost: 165 Goals : 801 (686 club)

: 801 (686 club) Goals per game : 0.73 (0.75 club)

: 0.73 (0.75 club) Hat-Tricks : 58 (48 club)

: 58 (48 club) Four in a game : 8 (six for Real Madrid, two for Portugal)

: 8 (six for Real Madrid, two for Portugal) Five in a game : 2 (for Real Madrid)

: 2 (for Real Madrid) Penalties* : 141 (125 club)

28 missed overall (21 missed for clubs)

: 141 (125 club) 28 missed overall (21 missed for clubs) Assists*: 282 (239 club) * According to messivsronaldo.app RONALDO'S CLUB GOALS RECORD Games : 911

: 911 Goals: 686

Manchester United: 12 (16 games)

Juventus: 101 (134 games)

Real Madrid: 450 (438 games)

Manchester United: 118 (292 games)

Sporting Lisbon: 5 (31 games)

686 Manchester United: 12 (16 games) Juventus: 101 (134 games) Real Madrid: 450 (438 games) Manchester United: 118 (292 games) Sporting Lisbon: 5 (31 games) Overall Goals per game ratio : 0.75

: 0.75 League: 485 (622 games)

Premier League: 6 (11 games)

Serie A: 79 (97 games)

La Liga: 311 (292 games)

Premier League: 84 (196 games)

Primeira Liga: 3 (25 games)

Goals per game ratio: 0.79

Premier League: 6 (11 games) Serie A: 79 (97 games) La Liga: 311 (292 games) Premier League: 84 (196 games) Primeira Liga: 3 (25 games) Goals per game ratio: 0.79 Champions League: 141* (185 games*)

Manchester United: 6 (5 games)

Juventus: 14 (23 games)

Real Madrid: 105 (101 games)

Manchester United: 16* (55 games*)

Sporting Lisbon: 0 (1 game*)

Goals per game ratio: 0.75

Manchester United: 6 (5 games) Juventus: 14 (23 games) Real Madrid: 105 (101 games) Manchester United: 16* (55 games*) Sporting Lisbon: 0 (1 game*) Goals per game ratio: 0.75 Domestic Cups: 45 (81 games)

Coppa Italia: 4 (10 games)

Copa del Rey: 22 (30 games)

FA Cup: 13 (26 games)

EFL Cup: 4 (12 games)

Taca de Portugal: 2 (3 games)

Goals per game ratio: 0.55

Coppa Italia: 4 (10 games) Copa del Rey: 22 (30 games) FA Cup: 13 (26 games) EFL Cup: 4 (12 games) Taca de Portugal: 2 (3 games) Goals per game ratio: 0.55 UEFA Cup: 0 (2 games, both for Sporting Lisbon)

World Club Cup: 7 (8 games)

Real Madrid: 6 (6 games)

Man United: 1 (2 games)

Real Madrid: 6 (6 games) Man United: 1 (2 games) UEFA Super Cup: 2 (2 games, both for Real Madrid)

Domestic 'Super Cups': 6 (11 games)

Supercoppa Italiana: 2 (3 games)

Supercopa: 4 (7 games)

Community Shield: 0 (1 game)

Supercoppa Italiana: 2 (3 games) Supercopa: 4 (7 games) Community Shield: 0 (1 game) Hat-Tricks : 48

Juventus: 3

Real Madrid: 44

Man United: 1

: 48 Juventus: 3 Real Madrid: 44 Man United: 1 Four in a game : 6

Real Madrid: 6

: 6 Real Madrid: 6 Five in a game : 2

Real Madrid: 2

: 2 Real Madrid: 2 Penalties : 126 (21 missed)

Juventus: 29 (5 misses)

Real Madrid: 79 (12 misses)

Man United: 18 (3 misses)

: 126 (21 missed) Juventus: 29 (5 misses) Real Madrid: 79 (12 misses) Man United: 18 (3 misses) Assists: 239 ** * These stats including Ronaldo playing in four legs of Champions League qualifying-round matches - three for Man United and once for Sporting Lisbon. He scored one qualifying-round goal for Man United. ** Assists according to transfermarkt.co.uk RONALDO'S INTERNATIONAL GOALS RECORD Games : 184

: 184 Goals : 115

: 115 Goals per game ratio : 0.61

: 0.61 World Cup Finals goals : 7 (17 games)

: 7 (17 games) World Cup qualification goals : 36 (45 games)

: 36 (45 games) European Championship goals : 14 (25 games)

: 14 (25 games) European Championship qualification goals : 31 (35 games)

: 31 (35 games) Confederation Cup goals : 2 (4 games)

: 2 (4 games) Nations League goals : 5 goals (6 games)

: 5 goals (6 games) International friendly goals : 20 (52 games)

: 20 (52 games) Hat-Tricks : 10 (Most in history)

: 10 (Most in history) Four in a game : 2

: 2 Penalties : 14 (7 missed)

: 14 (7 missed) Assists: 43 HOW RONALDO SCORES HIS GOALS · These stats via michelacosta.com BODY PARTS Left foot : 146 (18.27%)

: 146 (18.27%) Right foot : 514 (64.08%)

: 514 (64.08%) Head : 139 (17.40%)

: 139 (17.40%) Other (Arm, midriff): 2 (0.26%) GOAL TYPE Open play : 603 (75.34%)

: 603 (75.34%) Free kicks : 56 (7.01%)

: 56 (7.01%) Penalties: 142 (17.65%) HOME AND AWAY Home : 435 (54.19%)

: 435 (54.19%) Away : 334 (40.55%)

: 334 (40.55%) Neutral: 42 (5.26%) RONALDO'S CLUB HONOURS Serie A : 2

: 2 La Liga : 2

: 2 Premier League : 3

: 3 Copa del Rey : 2

: 2 Coppa Italia : 1

: 1 FA Cup : 1

: 1 English Football League Cup : 2

: 2 Supercoppa Italiana : 2

: 2 Spanish Supercup : 2

: 2 Community Shield : 1

: 1 Champions League : 5

Real Madrid: 4

Man United: 1

: 5 Real Madrid: 4 Man United: 1 UEFA Super Cup : 2 (Both with Real Madrid)

: 2 (Both with Real Madrid) FIFA Club World Cup : 4

Real Madrid: 3

Man United: 1

: 4 Real Madrid: 3 Man United: 1 Total Trophies: 29 (24 'majors') RONALDO'S INTERNATIONAL HONOURS European Championship : 1 (2016)

: 1 (2016) Nations League: 1 (2019) RONALDO'S MAJOR INDIVIDUAL AWARDS Ballon d’Or : 5 (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008)

: 5 (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008) European Golden Shoe : 4 (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 shared with Luis Suarez, 2014-15)

: 4 (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 shared with Luis Suarez, 2014-15) FIFA Best Men's Player : 2 (2016, 2017)

: 2 (2016, 2017) FIFA World Player of the Year : 1 (2008)

: 1 (2008) UEFA Men's Player of the Year : 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)

: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017) Premier League Player of Year : 2 (2006-07, 2007-08)

: 2 (2006-07, 2007-08) La Liga Player of the Year : 1 (2014)

: 1 (2014) Serie A Player of the Year : 1 (2019)

: 1 (2019) Pichichi Trophy (Top La Liga scorer) : 3 (2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15)

: 3 (2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15) Puskas Award: 2009 RONALDO'S SEASON-BY-SEASON GOALS & TROPHIES In-running cumulative career goals and games in brackets 2021/22: 18 goals in 21 games (Career: 801 in 1095)

12 club goals in 17 games (0 in 1 for Juventus)

6 international goals in 5 games

Trophies :

12 club goals in 17 games (0 in 1 for Juventus) 6 international goals in 5 games : 2020/21: 46 goals in 59 games (Career: 783 in 1073)

36 club goals in 44 games (Juventus)

10 international goals in 15 games

Trophies : Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana

36 club goals in 44 games (Juventus) 10 international goals in 15 games : Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana 2019/20: 48 goals in 52 games (Career: 737 in 1014)

37 club goals in 46 games (Juventus)

11 international goals in 6 games

Trophies : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana

37 club goals in 46 games (Juventus) 11 international goals in 6 games : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana 2018/19: 31 goals in 47 games (Career: 689 in 962)

28 club goals in 43 games (Juventus)

3 international goals in 4 games

Trophies : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Nations League

28 club goals in 43 games (Juventus) 3 international goals in 4 games : Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Nations League 2017/18: 54 goals in 55 games (Career: 658 in 915)

44 club goals in 44 games (Real Madrid)

10 international goals in 11 games

Trophies : Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or

44 club goals in 44 games (Real Madrid) 10 international goals in 11 games : Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Supercopa de Espana, Ballon d'Or 2016/17: 56 goals in 56 games (Career: 604 in 860)

42 club goals in 46 games (Real Madrid)

14 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : La Liga, Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or

42 club goals in 46 games (Real Madrid) 14 international goals in 10 games : La Liga, Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or 2015/16: 57 goals in 61 games (Career: 548 in 804)

51 club goals in 48 games (Real Madrid)

6 international goals in 13 games

Trophies : Champions League, Euro 2016

51 club goals in 48 games (Real Madrid) 6 international goals in 13 games : Champions League, Euro 2016 2014/15: 66 goals in 60 games (Career: 491 in 743)

61 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid)

5 international goals in 6 games

Trophies : UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or

61 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid) 5 international goals in 6 games : UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or 2013/14: 62 goals in 57 games (Career: 425 in 683)

51 club goals in 47 games (Real Madrid)

11 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : Champions League, Copa del Rey, Ballon d'Or

51 club goals in 47 games (Real Madrid) 11 international goals in 10 games : Champions League, Copa del Rey, Ballon d'Or 2012/13: 59 goals in 64 games (Career: 363 in 626)

55 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid)

4 international goals in 9 games

Trophies : Supercopa de Espana

55 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid) 4 international goals in 9 games : Supercopa de Espana 2011/12: 69 goals in 69 games (Career: 304 in 562)

60 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid)

9 international goals in 14 games

Trophies : La Liga

60 club goals in 55 games (Real Madrid) 9 international goals in 14 games : La Liga 2010/11: 56 goals in 59 games (Career: 235 in 493)

53 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid)

3 international goals in 5 games

Trophies : Copa del Rey

53 club goals in 54 games (Real Madrid) 3 international goals in 5 games : Copa del Rey 2009/10: 34 goals in 46 games (Career: 179 in 434)

33 club goals in 35 games (Real Madrid)

1 international goal in 11

Trophies : None

33 club goals in 35 games (Real Madrid) 1 international goal in 11 : None 2008/09: 27 goals in 60 games (Career: 145 in 388)

26 club goals in 53 games (Man United)

1 international goal in 7 games

Trophies : Premier League, League Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or

26 club goals in 53 games (Man United) 1 international goal in 7 games : Premier League, League Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Ballon d'Or 2007/08: 46 goals in 61 games (Career: 118 in 328)

42 club goals in 49 games (Man United)

4 international goals in 12 games

Trophies : Premier League, Champions League, Community Shield

42 club goals in 49 games (Man United) 4 international goals in 12 games : Premier League, Champions League, Community Shield 2006/07: 28 goals in 61 games (Career: 72 in 267)

23 club goals in 53 games (Man United)

5 international goals in 8 games

Trophies : Premier League

23 club goals in 53 games (Man United) 5 international goals in 8 games : Premier League 2005/06: 15 goals in 62 games (Career: 44 in 206)

12 club goals in 47 games (Man United)

3 international goals in 15 games

Trophies : League Cup

12 club goals in 47 games (Man United) 3 international goals in 15 games : League Cup 2004/05: 16 goals in 60 games (Career: 29 in 144)

9 club goals in 50 games (Man United)

7 international goals in 10 games

Trophies : None

9 club goals in 50 games (Man United) 7 international goals in 10 games : None 2003/04: 8 goals in 53 games (Career: 13 in 84)

6 club goals in 40 games (Man United)

2 international goals in 13 games

Trophies : FA Cup

6 club goals in 40 games (Man United) 2 international goals in 13 games : FA Cup 2002/03: 5 goals in 31 games

5 club goals in 31 games (Sporting Lisbon)

Trophies: Portuguese Super Cup RONALDO'S CENTURY GOALS MILESTONES 1st goal Sporting Lisbon v Moreirense (October 7, 2002)

5th match

5th match 100th goal v Tottenham (January 27, 2008)

301st match

301st match 200th goal v Valencia (December 4, 2010)

458th match

458th match 300th goal v Granada (May 5, 2012)

554th match

554th match 400th goal v Celta (January 6, 2014)

653rd match

653rd match 500th goal v Malmo (September 30, 2015)

753th match

753th match 600th goal v Juventus (June 3, 2017)

855th match

855th match 700th goal v Ukraine (October 14, 2019)

974th match

974th match 800th goal v Arsenal (December 3, 2021)

1095th match Read: What will Ralph Rangnick bring to Manchester United