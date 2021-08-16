Bernando Silva somehow hit the bar from just two yards out during Manchester City's Champions League clash against Paris St Germain.
The astonishing miss came in the 26th minute after Raheem Sterling's initial header also cannoned off the bar as Man City sought an equaliser following Idrissa Gueye's opener.
The match is still on going and you can click here to follow the live score and statistics.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.