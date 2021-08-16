The astonishing miss came in the 26th minute after Raheem Sterling's initial header also cannoned off the bar as Man City sought an equaliser following Idrissa Gueye's opener.

🤯🙈 The Expected Goal that wasn't from Man City's Bernardo Silva... #MCFC #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/1mFmZRWxdv

The match is still on going and you can click here to follow the live score and statistics .

When you've got Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe up front... But Idrissa Gueye gets the big goal! Emphatic finish 💥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/i8JmTLzTV5

