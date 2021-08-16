Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch Bernando Silva's miss
Scroll down to watch Bernando Silva's miss

Watch: Bernando Silva's miss of the season contender for Man City against PSG

By Sporting Life
20:51 · TUE September 28, 2021

Bernando Silva somehow hit the bar from just two yards out during Manchester City's Champions League clash against Paris St Germain.

The astonishing miss came in the 26th minute after Raheem Sterling's initial header also cannoned off the bar as Man City sought an equaliser following Idrissa Gueye's opener.

The match is still on going and you can click here to follow the live score and statistics.

