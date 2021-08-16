Ajax made it two wins from two in this season's Champions League, heading to the top of Group C, while Inter Milan were held away at Shakhtar Donesk.
Ajax made it two wins from their two opening Champions League fixtures with a 2-0 victory over Besiktas.
Goals from Steven Berghuis and former West Ham striker Sebastian Haller means Ajax have taken maximum points in this year's competition, while Haller now has five Champions League goals to his name this term after netting four times in his side's 5-1 victory over Sporting two weeks back.
Inter Milan are still looking for their first win in this season's Champions League after being held to a goalless draw away at Shakhtar Donesk.
The game started encouragingly, with both sides creating plenty of chances, but ultimately a draw was a fair result, with both sides managing to generate just one clear scoring opportunity in the match.
