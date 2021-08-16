Ajax made it two wins from two in this season's Champions League, heading to the top of Group C, while Inter Milan were held away at Shakhtar Donesk.

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas Ajax made it two wins from their two opening Champions League fixtures with a 2-0 victory over Besiktas. Goals from Steven Berghuis and former West Ham striker Sebastian Haller means Ajax have taken maximum points in this year's competition, while Haller now has five Champions League goals to his name this term after netting four times in his side's 5-1 victory over Sporting two weeks back.