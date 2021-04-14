WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores stunner against Manchester City

If you're good enough, you're old enough.

In Borussia Dortmund's nail-biting Champions League tie against Manchester City, 17-year-old Jude Bellingham struck this peach of a goal.

Dortmund grabbed the lead on 15 minutes with a fine strike from the former Birmingham City midfielder.

He picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box after a Mahmoud Dahoud strike was blocked and curled it into the roof of the net.

That levelled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate with Dortmund having the advantage of an away goal.