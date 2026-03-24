Wales vs Bosnia tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying preview

Football betting tips: World Cup play-offs
2pts Wales to win in 90 minutes at 10/11 (General)
1pt Harry Wilson to score anytime at 5/2 (Paddy Power)
0.5pt Harry Wilson 1+ assists at 17/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
*All bets 90 mins
Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Thursday
TV: BBC Two
Live odds, form and stats
After a 64-year gap between appearances at football's greatest show, Wales are two matches from reaching a second successive World Cup.
Bosnia are the first hurdle, with a potential home play-off decider against Italy or Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Craig Bellamy’s men are 3/1 to reach Mexico, Canada and the USA with Italy a general 4/7, principally because they are overwhelming favourites in their semi-final.
WALES are also fancied to win on Thursday night, but in my book are being underestimated. Not only are they 40 places above their opponents in the FIFA world rankings (31st to 71st) but at home they have been imperious over the past two years.
Belgium are the only team to leave Cardiff with three points since Bellamy replaced Robert Page as manager, and even then Rudi Garcia's side were given quite a scare, needing a stoppage-time goal to make sure of a 4-2 victory.
In Bellamy's first competitive match in charge Turkey somehow escaped the Welsh capital with a goalless draw in the Nations League despite being dominated for 90 minutes (xG: WAL 2.49-0.79 TUR) - a sign of things to come it turned out.
After getting up and running with a 1-0 win over Montenegro, Iceland were beaten 4-1, Kazakhstan 3-1, Liechtenstein 3-0 and last time out North Macedonia suffered a 7-1 thrashing.
Over this same span of time Bosnia are W2 D3 L2 away from home in competitive fixtures, with their wins coming in San Marino and Romania.
Backing a HOME WIN at 10/11 is therefore advised.
Key to Welsh success will be HARRY WILSON, who has been a revelation since Bellamy became Wales boss, scoring nine and assisting three goals in 11 competitive appearances, including a hat-trick (two penalties) and an assist against Macedonia.
At 5/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME and 17/4 for 1+ ASSISTS he's worth backing in both markets.
The Fulham winger is in the form of his life, providing a goal involvement in three of his last four games, scoring and assisting against Tottenham on March 1.
For club and country he has 16 goals and nine assists in just 39 appearances this season.
Odds correct at 15:00 GMT (24/3/26)
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