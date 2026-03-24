Wales vs Bosnia tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying preview

Football betting tips: World Cup play-offs 2pts Wales to win in 90 minutes at 10/11 (General) 1pt Harry Wilson to score anytime at 5/2 (Paddy Power) 0.5pt Harry Wilson 1+ assists at 17/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) *All bets 90 mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Thursday TV: BBC Two Live odds, form and stats

After a 64-year gap between appearances at football's greatest show, Wales are two matches from reaching a second successive World Cup. Bosnia are the first hurdle, with a potential home play-off decider against Italy or Northern Ireland on Tuesday. World Cup: Need-to-know guide Craig Bellamy’s men are 3/1 to reach Mexico, Canada and the USA with Italy a general 4/7, principally because they are overwhelming favourites in their semi-final. WALES are also fancied to win on Thursday night, but in my book are being underestimated. Not only are they 40 places above their opponents in the FIFA world rankings (31st to 71st) but at home they have been imperious over the past two years.

Harry Wilson is Wales' penalty taker