Despite the fact that they have now failed to win for nine successive games, there was a sense of joy as Wales were able to take a point away at Croatia, a side who have impressed on the world stage in recent tournaments.

There was an element of luck to that result as they allowed eight shots on their goal and were able to secure a 1-1 draw after registering one shot on target throughout the course of the game.

Rob Page is still experimenting with his new look side after talisman Gareth Bale's retirement. It was evident during the first half in Split as they were dominated in every sense of the word.

But a draw in what will arguably be their toughest game in qualifying is as a huge positive and now they can turn their attention to Latvia.

Improving defensively is a must if Wales are going to improve as they have failed to keep a single clean sheet across their recent nine matches and they can ill-afford to underestimate a Latvia outfit that have hit the back of the net in each of their previous 12 fixtures.