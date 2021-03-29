World Cup qualifying betting tips: Wales v Czech Republic best bets and preview

They quickly bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Mexico in a friendly on Friday, and were value for a bit extra in winning that game given the inexperience of the starting line-up.

Wales played well in spells, but ultimately the higher class of players in the Belgium ranks shone through.

Wales made the perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign as a slick Harry Wilson goal sent them 1-0 up against Belgium last week, but the number-one ranked side in the world responded in kind and quickly put Robert Page’s side in their place, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku sealing a 3-1 victory for Roberto Martinez’s men.

Wales have a good record at home, unbeaten since 2018, but the majority of sides they have faced in that period have hardly been the crème de la crème, a 1-1 draw against Croatia the only competitive game in which Wales were priced up at bigger than 2/1.

Unfortunately, however, the way the Czech Republic have started their qualifying campaign means this is now an extremely important fixture for Page’s side, a “must-not-lose”, as the cliché goes.

The Czechs arrive here unbeaten in their last four, winning three of those, and really do look a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

They certainly put a marker down in their 6-2 victory over Estonia in their opening fixture, West Ham’s Tomas Soucek helping himself to a hat-trick, but arguably even more impressive was their 1-1 draw against Belgium on Saturday, taking the lead against Martinez’s side before Lukaku rescued a point.

That result leaves Jaroslav Šilhavý’s team level on points with Belgium at the top of Group E, and will give them plenty of confidence heading into this fixture.

For all that the away side dominated possession, the Czechs looked extremely accomplished on the ball against Belgium, but what was particularly noticeable was their willingness to put the ball in behind, turning the defenders around and causing all sorts of problems for some of the world's most talented centre-halves.

The Czech players, as we have seen in particular from Soucek this season, are adept at breaking the lines and having midfielders chip in with goals, demonstrated by the fact that six of their seven goals in this competition have come from midfield.

There could be a betting angle there, with Soucek (4/1), Antonin Barak (11/2) and Jakub Jankto (11/2) all making appeal in the anytime goalscorer market, but an outright CZECH REPUBLIC WIN looks a more solid selection at an appealing price of 8/5.

This is a big game for both sides, but the Czechs will be high on confidence, and are clearly a very accomplished outfit.