Wales caretaker manager Robert Page
Wales caretaker manager Robert Page

International friendlies: Wales v Albania betting tips

By Joe Rindl
16:25 · THU June 03, 2021

Wales are ranked 16th in the world, 40 places higher than Albania. Joe Rindl expects Wales to walk their friendly.

Wales v Albania tips

Neco Williams’ early red card in their 3-0 defeat to France all-but decided Wales’ penultimate friendly before Euro 2020.

At home to Albania at the Cardiff City Stadium though, Wales will surely start as favourites, ranked 16th in the world compared to their opponents who are 66th.

Wales have kept six clean sheets in their past nine matches, while Albania managed just three goals in as many games last March despite facing both San Marino and Andorra in that stretch.

With that in mind, Wales to win to nil at 13/8 with Sky Bet looks a very good shout.

Best Bet: Wales to win to nil

Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale will look to lead Wales to another successful Euros
CLICK TO READ: What to expect from Wales at Euro 2020

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

