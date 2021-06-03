International friendlies: Wales v Albania betting tips

Wales v Albania tips

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Match odds: Home 8/11 | Draw 12/5 | Away 4/1

Neco Williams’ early red card in their 3-0 defeat to France all-but decided Wales’ penultimate friendly before Euro 2020.

At home to Albania at the Cardiff City Stadium though, Wales will surely start as favourites, ranked 16th in the world compared to their opponents who are 66th.

Wales have kept six clean sheets in their past nine matches, while Albania managed just three goals in as many games last March despite facing both San Marino and Andorra in that stretch.

With that in mind, Wales to win to nil at 13/8 with Sky Bet looks a very good shout.

Best Bet: Wales to win to nil