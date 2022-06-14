Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been appointed as the new manager of Burnley.

The 36-year-old ex-Belgium international joins after quitting his head coach job at Anderlecht, where he spent three years, in late May. “Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany, who takes over from caretaker Mike Jackson who replaced Sean Dyche in April but could not save the club from relegation to the Championship.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead. “I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor. “I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.” Kompany's Burnley are 7/2 with Sky Bet to immediately bounce back to the Premier League after their relegation last season, and are 11/1 to ein the Championship in 2022/23.

