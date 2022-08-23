Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Jeppe Gronning

Viborg v West Ham tips: Europa Conference League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
14:44 · TUE August 23, 2022

West Ham head to Viborg in a commanding position, looking to advance to the Europa Conference League group stage. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the game.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Jeppe Grønning to be shown a card at 10/3 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham enter the second leg in a very comfortable position after fielding a fairly strong team to take a two-goal lead to Denmark.

The 3-1 victory does make the return leg a difficult betting proposition, however, with David Moyes' intentions a little murky following a torrid start to the Premier League campaign.

Latest Sky Bet offer

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST, Thursday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Viborg 3/1 | Draw 11/4 | West Ham 4/5

Moyes could opt to lift spirits and name another strong side, but it's more likely that the Scotsman will rotate further.

For the purpose of choosing a bet, we should stick to what we do know — Danish side Viborg will see this as a massive game and do everything in their power to advance.

With that in mind, I'm going to have the same punt as James Cantrill from the first leg preview. Available at a bigger price in Viborg this Thursday, JEPPE GRØNNING TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the bet at 10/3.

As mentioned in that preview, Grønning racked up seven yellow cards last season and has picked up two bookings while averaging 2.2 fouls across nine Danish Superliga games this term.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Seemingly always close to the action, Grønning recorded six tackles in the first leg, and there's no doubt the 31-year-old Viborg captain will be heavily involved in the engine room again.

Referee Harald Lechner, who has the whistle for this match-up, has been rather card happy in the Austrian domestic league so far this season, brandishing 11 yellow cards and two red cards in just two games.

Viborg v West Ham score prediction and best bets

  • 1pt Jeppe Grønning to be shown a card at 10/3 (bet365)

Score prediction: Viborg 1-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1300 BST (23/08/22)

TRANSFER BLOG JAMES MADDISON

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS