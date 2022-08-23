West Ham head to Viborg in a commanding position, looking to advance to the Europa Conference League group stage. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the game.

West Ham enter the second leg in a very comfortable position after fielding a fairly strong team to take a two-goal lead to Denmark. The 3-1 victory does make the return leg a difficult betting proposition, however, with David Moyes' intentions a little murky following a torrid start to the Premier League campaign.

Moyes could opt to lift spirits and name another strong side, but it's more likely that the Scotsman will rotate further. For the purpose of choosing a bet, we should stick to what we do know — Danish side Viborg will see this as a massive game and do everything in their power to advance. With that in mind, I'm going to have the same punt as James Cantrill from the first leg preview. Available at a bigger price in Viborg this Thursday, JEPPE GRØNNING TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the bet at 10/3. As mentioned in that preview, Grønning racked up seven yellow cards last season and has picked up two bookings while averaging 2.2 fouls across nine Danish Superliga games this term.

Seemingly always close to the action, Grønning recorded six tackles in the first leg, and there's no doubt the 31-year-old Viborg captain will be heavily involved in the engine room again. Referee Harald Lechner, who has the whistle for this match-up, has been rather card happy in the Austrian domestic league so far this season, brandishing 11 yellow cards and two red cards in just two games.