VAR: Lawmakers ‘happy’ to drop offside lines if broadcasters do the same

Football’s lawmakers say they would be “happy” for VARs to stop using lines to make marginal offside calls – if television companies were prepared to do the same.

The advent of VAR has meant that marginal decisions can be made more accurately on what is one of the game’s objective, factual laws. However, overlaying lines to spot a stray toe or armpit in an offside position have been criticised as being against the spirit of the game, along with the delays to the flow of the game created by such checks. Asked whether VARs should just use the naked eye or different camera angles to spot clear and obvious offside errors, the International Football Association Board’s technical director David Elleray said: “If you were to tell the TV companies that they could not use the offside lines, then we would be happy for the VAR not to use the offside line. “But to suggest that the VAR just does offside by his own eyes, that will be contradicted almost immediately, when it’s wrong, by TV. “We even had a situation where one team challenged the line drawn by the VAR because they had a slightly different camera and drew a different VAR line, so with technology, once you begin to introduce it, it won’t be perfect but it’s difficult to retreat from it.

Accidental handball in build-up to a goal is no longer an offence

“I think everybody expects the lines (to be drawn now), and wherever you draw the line there will be marginal decisions, because it’s a decision of fact.” The IFAB is looking at two key innovations on offside – a change to the law and new technology to detect offside. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has proposed that a player should be onside if any part of their body that can legally score a goal is level with the second-last defender. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “It gives the attacker a bit more room and favours attacking football. “We have to be open to new ideas and if we can make football more attacking and passionate, we have to look into that.”

