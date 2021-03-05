VAR: Handball rule updated but won't come into effect until end of season

Accidental handball leading to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence, the game’s law-making body the International Football Association Board has announced.

The controversial section of the handball law came into play during Thursday night’s Premier League game between Fulham and Tottenham.

The Cottagers seeing a goal by Josh Maja ruled out when the ball cannoned into the hand of his team-mate Mario Lemina from a Davinson Sanchez clearance when he was a matter of yards away.

And the IFAB has now agreed a change, which comes into effect from July 1.

However, competitions have the flexibility to introduce changes prior to that date, IFAB said.

Whether the Premier League will update the ruling before the summer has not yet been stated.