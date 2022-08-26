Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our preview of Sevilla v West Ham with best bets
David Moyes' West Ham will face Anderlecht, FCSB and Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League group stage

UEFA Europa Conference League: West Ham paired with Anderlecht in group stage

By Sporting Life
14:40 · FRI August 26, 2022

West Ham have been drawn in the same group as Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League, while Hearts will meet Italian side Fiorentina.

The Hammers are the top seeds in Group B and as well as facing Belgian side Anderlecht, formerly managed by Vincent Kompany, they will also meet Romania's FCSB - better known as Steaua Bucharest - and Danish outfit Silkeborg IF.

David Moyes' side reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, losing out to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt, but had to settle for a place in the Conference League this term after finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Scottish Premiership side Hearts, meanwhile, have been handed a tough draw in Group A, after dropping into the Conference League following their failure to qualify for the Europa League this week.

In addition to top seeds Fiorentina, Robbie Neilson's Jam Tarts face Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, for whom Mesut Ozil plays, with FK RFS of Latvia as the outsiders of the pool.

Irish side Shamrock Rovers have two trips to Scandinavia to look forward to in Group F after being drawn with Norwegian outfit Molde, Swedish side Djurgardens and top seeds Gent, of Belgium.

The 2022-23 Europa League final will take place in Budapest
ALSO READ: Europa League draw - Arsenal land PSV, Man Utd face Sociedad

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS