Aston Villa have confirmed that Tyrone Mings has sustained a significant knee injury during their defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half and has since undergone scans.

Mings will require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.

It was at this time last year that another Villa centre-half suffered a serious injury and missed the whole season, with Deigo Carlos rupturing his Achilles.