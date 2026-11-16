Tuesday best bets: Nations League tips for November 17 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League 19:45 - Denmark vs Norway 1.5pt Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer at 17/20 (General) 0.5pt Haaland to score 2+ goals at 17/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Haaland to score 3+ goals at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 19:45 - Hungary vs Northern Ireland 1pt Milos Kerkez to be carded at 18/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Trai Hume to be carded at 14/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Kerkez and Hume card double at 12/1 (bet365) 19:45 - Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo 0.5pt Jack Moylan to score anytime at 7/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Moylan first goalscorer at 8/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Denmark vs Norway Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats The obvious shouldn’t be ignored here and by obvious I mean the shade of odds on available for ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME. He scored seven times at the World Cup, has four in Nations League and with his side needing to win by a three goal margin if they want to top the group - I’d imagine the frontman will be in the mood.

Ethan Ampadu thinks Erling Haaland is going left...#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/NE9j3UNkHh — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) November 15, 2026

Haaland netted a brace in Norway’s 3-2 win over Denmark in the reverse and the bookies clearly fancy another goal-heavy game on Tuesday with overs heavily odds on. So at 9/2 and 20/1 respectively, the prices about Haaland TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and TO SCORE 3+ GOALS also appeal.

Hungary vs Northern Ireland Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: BBC Three, BBC iPlayer

Live odds, form and stats Hungary have won their last three Nations League games and will need to make it four on the spin if they are going to top Group 2. Visitors Northern Ireland head to Budapest top of the league and only need a point after taking 11 points from a possible 15 in this competition (W3 D2). So this should be a competitive game which is why the player card market is worth a look. The 18/5 about MILOS KERKEZ TO BE CARDED appeals. He’s picked up two cautions in this competition and four across 13 appearances for Liverpool this season. TRAI HUME also looks a touch big in the same market. The Sunderland man was carded nine times in the Premier League last season and has six across his last 31 appearances for his nation. The CARD DOUBLE appeals at 12s as well.

Rep of Ireland vs Kosovo Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats JACK MOYLAN went into the September international break with three goals across eight Championship appearances but has since netted seven across as many league appearances for Cardiff. He’ll be brimming with confidence, which is part of the reason his price of 7/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME and the 8/1 about him TO SCORE FIRST both appeal.

NIGHTMARE start for Scott Parker and West Ham! 😬



Cardiff take the lead thanks to a stunner from Jack Moylan 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zVnrOScvXO — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 4, 2026

Moylan has one goal in five Nations League appearances this campaign and netted a hat-trick in a friendly against Grenada last May. Operating behind Troy Parrott, he could cause Kosovo some issues here. Only a win will do for the Republic of Ireland but their opponents only need a point, plus the visitors have kept three clean sheets in this competition, including the reverse. It’s why the biggest price is worth a tout, this could be a low margin affair decided by the solidary goal.