Tuesday best bets: League One, League Two and EFL Trophy tips for October 27 2026

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets
Over 5.5 Goals Yankee - EFL Trophy (18:00 - 19:00)
1.1pts (Total stake) Over 5.5 goals Yankee in AFC Wimbledon vs Arsenal U21, Blackpool vs Aston Villa U21, Port Vale vs Man City U21 and Shrewsbury vs Everton U21 at 1,253/1 (BetVictor)
19:45 - MK Dons vs Bromley
1.5pts Aaron Collins to score anytime at 15/8 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Collins to score 2+ goals at 11/1 (Sky Bet)
19:45 - Barnet vs York
1pt Kabongo Tshimanga to score anytime at 5/4 (bet365)
Over 5.5 Goals Yankee
- AFC Wimbledon vs Arsenal U21 - 18:00 kick-off (6/1)
- Blackpool vs Aston Villa U21 - 19:00 kick-off (17/4)
- Port Vale vs Man City U21 - 19:00 kick-off (17/4)
- Shrewsbury vs Everton U21 - 19:00 kick-off (11/2)
After much deliberation, I think the way to play the Jersey Mike's Trophy - AKA the EFL Trophy - is a big old GOAL YANKEE.
That’s the games strictly involving Premier League u21 sides.
In the last round of fixtures all six games featured a Premier League youth team, one went under 2.5 goals and of the other five which went over, four had at least five goals and half had OVER 5.5 GOALS.
The time before, there were four games involving u21’s and two went under 2.5 goals and the other two had five and eight goals. In the games at the end of September, there were 10 fixtures involving u21’s and six had at least six goals.
On Tuesday all four games involve youth sides with the OVER 5.5 GOAL YANKEE paying out at 1,253/1 with Betvictor.
Not that I would put anyone off the prices available with Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power or William Hill though for a bet as daft as this.
MK Dons vs Bromley
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
AARON COLLINS is 15/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME against Bromley and 11/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS, both of which are worth a tout.
MK Dons' frontman has rediscovered his form this campaign. He’s two goals off the top goalscorer pace, netting seven times in League One.
Although he’s not found the net in his last two league games, he set up the goal in the 1-0 win over Stevenage last weekend and tops his sides charts for xG, shots on target and shots per 90.
Collins will fancy his chances here as the Dons welcome the division's worst defence.
The Ravens have conceded 26 times, averaging 2.4 goals against per game on the road this term.
Barnet vs York
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
KABONGO TSHIMANGA is the bet TO SCORE ANYTIME at 5/4.
Barnet’s frontman has netted 10 goals in 12 appearances this season, six coming in his last five appearances, taking his total to 21 across 32 Bee’s appearances (0.71 goals per 90).
York are yet to win on the road this campaign (D3 L2) and although the Minstermen’s defence is one of the best in the division (13.0 xGA), they haven’t kept a clean sheet on their travels either, conceding multiple goals at Cheltenham and Chesterfield.
With overs generally 1/2 and both teams to score 4/9, dipping into the goalscorer market seems the best way in at the Hive.
The hosts home matches usually see plenty of action, with both teams netting in all six of their league games on their own patch.
Odd correct at 15:30 GMT (26/10/26)
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