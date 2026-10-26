Tuesday best bets: League One, League Two and EFL Trophy tips for October 27 2026

1.1pts (Total stake) Over 5.5 goals Yankee in AFC Wimbledon vs Arsenal U21, Blackpool vs Aston Villa U21, Port Vale vs Man City U21 and Shrewsbury vs Everton U21 at 1,253/1 (BetVictor)

Over 5.5 Goals Yankee

After much deliberation, I think the way to play the Jersey Mike's Trophy - AKA the EFL Trophy - is a big old GOAL YANKEE.

That’s the games strictly involving Premier League u21 sides.

In the last round of fixtures all six games featured a Premier League youth team, one went under 2.5 goals and of the other five which went over, four had at least five goals and half had OVER 5.5 GOALS.

The time before, there were four games involving u21’s and two went under 2.5 goals and the other two had five and eight goals. In the games at the end of September, there were 10 fixtures involving u21’s and six had at least six goals.

On Tuesday all four games involve youth sides with the OVER 5.5 GOAL YANKEE paying out at 1,253/1 with Betvictor.

Not that I would put anyone off the prices available with Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power or William Hill though for a bet as daft as this.