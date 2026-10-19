Tuesday best bets: Champions League, League One and League Two tips for October 20 2026

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 19:45 - Bromley vs Leicester 1pt Bromley to win at 10/3 (Betfair) 19:45 - Huddersfield vs Peterborough 2pts Joe Taylor to score anytime at 23/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Taylor to score 2+ goals at 6/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes) 19:45 - Stevenage vs Plymouth 0.5pt Oliver Sanderson to score a header at 18/1 (bet365) 19:45 - Chesterfield vs Colchester 0.5pt Colchester to win at 15/4 (bet365, BetVictor) 20:00 - Man City vs AEK Athens 1.5pts Rayan Cherki to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bromley vs Leicester Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' What an intriguing clash at Hayes Lane. Route one against total football. A manager who’s got his side punching well above their weight against perhaps the biggest underachievers in the entire EFL. I am sure you can work out who is who.

Bromley's boss Andy Woodman

Anyway, at the prices, I’ll be siding with BROMLEY TO WIN. The Ravens had a poor three game spell, conceding 14 against Sheffield Wednesday, Leyton Orient and Wimbledon around the start of September. But they took four points from two games prior and have only lost two games since, beating Huddersfield at home, drawing with Wycombe and at Blackpool and losing by one goal in both trips to Mansfield and Stockport. Sure, they come into this clash looking to avoid their fifth straight defeat in all competitions but their work-rate and spirit will give them half a chance against Leicester's quality and naïve tactics. The Foxes have only won three games all season, they remain unbeaten on the road but have drawn against the 10 men of Barnsley, as well as struggling duo MK Dons and Notts County.

Huddersfield striker Joe Taylor

JOE TAYLOR’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE 2+ GOALS appeals on Tuesday. His Huddersfield side are generally 1/2 on to beat Peterborough. The Terriers have only lost once all season, they are unbeaten at home (W2 D2) in League One and have scored multiple goals in three of those games and three times in half. Taylor is their top goalscorer with six. He netted 15 in the third tier last season and has a career goals per 90 average of 0.53. He’ll fancy his chances of adding to that against Posh, a side who have conceded 16 goals and an xGA of 15.8 in 10 games. They’ve only kept one clean sheet in the league all season, none of those coming on the road.

OLIVER SANDERSON can be backed at 18/1 TO SCORE A HEADER with bet365, a significant jump in price from the 15/8 available with the same firm for him to score anytime. Sanderson’s netted three times this season, two with his head, and 10 of his 21 shots have come with his noggin. Per 90, the Stevenage winger is having 4.03 shots and 1.92 with his head. On Tuesday, his side host Plymouth and although the Pilgrims aren’t especially poor at defending their box, they’ve conceded in all bar one of their away games this term.

Chesterfield vs Colchester Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' After Chesterfield lost to Cheltenham at the end of September, I had a proper look at how they fare as favourites and how they fare as outsiders. They struggle as the former and thrive as the latter. They’ve gone off 2/1 or bigger twice this season and won on both occasions. As favourites, they have played nine games and only won twice (D3 L4) which includes the four times they have gone off odds-on (1W).

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook

It was a similar story last season, as the Spireites went off odds-on 15 times and dropped points in eight games. They went off at 2/1 or bigger nine times and won four. Considering this, COLCHESTER’s price of 15/4 TO WIN appeals here. The U’s haven’t won since the end of August (D4 L5) and have not won away in the league this season (D2 L3) but as I say, this angles all about how Paul Cook’s side struggle as favourites.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Manchester City bounced back from a Champions League shellacking at the hands of PSG by beating Ipswich at the weekend to extend 100% record in the league. Back in European action, they host Greek side AEK Athens and are as short as 1/10 to win on Tuesday. With the fixtures coming thick and fast, and a trip to Aston Villa at Saturday lunchtime, we could see Enzo Maresca ring the changes for this one in the hope to keep some legs fresh and still get a comfortable win.