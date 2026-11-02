Tuesday best bets: Champions League and EFL tips for November 3 2026

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 19:45 - Blackburn vs Stoke 1pt Andri Gudjohnsen to score anytime at 21/10 (bet365) 0.5pt Andri Gudjohnsen to score 2+ goals at 16/1 (bet365) 19:45 - Huddersfield vs Luton 1.5pts Joe Taylor to score anytime at 29/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Taylor to score 2+ goals at 19/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 20:00 - West Brom vs Southampton 2pts Southampton +0.0 Asian handicap at 41/40 (bet365) 20:00 - Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich 1pt Harry Kane 1+ assists at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Aleksandar Pavlovic 1+ assists at 10/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Blackburn vs Stoke Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Stoke may have won their last three Championship away games but they have only kept one clean sheet in six matches on their travels, conceding 10 times. Naturally, the 21/10 available for ANDRI GUDJOHNSEN TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals on Tuesday, so too the 16/1 about 2+ GOALS.

Blackburn’s Andri Gudjohnsen now has eight goals in 11 Championship matches this season, after scoring a brace against Wrexham ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/qt8uiZE87w — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 25, 2026

Blackburn’s frontman has netted eight times this season, the majority of which have been scored at Ewood Park. The Icelandic striker has had 17 shots, meaning he has a conversion rate of 47% and while this may look unsustainable, he could just be extremely clinical. Gudjohnsen has only generated an xG of 2.61 but has a xG on target of 4.96, only failing to score from two of his 10 shots on target.

Huddersfield striker Joe Taylor

His side top the division, two points clear of Stockport with a game in hand and are increasingly looking like the side to beat. The Terriers have lost just once, they’re unbeaten at home (W4 D2) and have only failed to score at least two goals in one of those six games on their own patch. They will fancy their chances of getting a result against Luton and Taylor would love to get one over his former employers. At 29/20 and 17/2 respectively, it’s Taylor’s prices TO SCORE ANYTIME and to score 2+ GOALS that appeal here.

West Brom vs Southampton Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill SOUTHAMPTON look over-priced at The Hawthorns where they can be backed at 41/40 0.0 on the ASIAN HANDICAP. This is essentially the same bet as draw no bet meaning stakes are returned if the game is drawn, it’s a winner if the Saints get three points and a loser if West Brom win. It’s just a fractionally bigger price than draw no bet. The visitors are unbeaten in five (W4) and have only lost two games all season, the first of which coming in their first match of the campaign. What’s more they have beaten West Ham and high-flying QPR in their last two by an aggregate scoreline of 7-3. West Brom are in fine form themselves going four unbeaten and although they were convincing winners at West Ham at the weekend, they have dropped points in half of their six home games.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff This certainly feels like the most appealing watch of Tuesday's Champions League offering. Bayern Munich head to Madrid to face Atletico in a contest where you could make a strong enough argument for all three outcomes. Bayern were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday night; Atletico securing a 2-0 win away at Levante to retain their spot in second in the LaLiga table. That Saturday preview delivered a winner and at the risk of seeming 'lazy' about it (which I can assure you I'm not), I'm again taking HARRY KANE 1+ ASSISTS alongside ALEKSANDAR PAVLOVIC 1+ ASSISTS given the prices available. We'll start with Kane, who secured his eighth assist from 11 Bundesliga and Champions League games in that draw with Dortmund. The 11/2 best price certainly doesn't seem to make a great deal of sense given performances so far, the same applies to the 4s and above elsewhere. The England captain and recent Ballon d'Or winner has created a huge 23 chances for teammates in those competitions mentioned this season and yet his price to continue to add to his already-high assists tally remains much bigger than it should be. For Pavlovic, he had a slightly quieter game than usual against Dortmund and his assists figure sits on a much lower number than Kane. However, he is still creating plenty. The midfielder has created at least three chances in four of his seven Bundesliga appearances this season, with one coming in each of his two European games as well. At 10/1, and indeed the 7s and above available elsewhere, I'm happy to side with him being rewarded for that creativity with an assist. Odd correct at 16:35 GMT (02/11/26)