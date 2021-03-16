Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel rubbishes reports Timo Werner could leave

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists Timo Werner has no cause for frustration, dismissing claims the Blues striker could head back to Germany in the summer.

Werner has struck just two goals in his last 26 Chelsea appearances, with the £53m summer signing struggling with his finishing. Overall, the 25-year-old has scored just five times in the Premier League this season, from 9.79 expected goals (xG). His underperformance is a stark shift from last season, with RB Leipzig, when the Germany international scored 28 Bundesliga goals from 20.80xG. CLICK HERE for Timo Werner's Infogol xG profile

But Tuchel has told him to stop worrying and “focus on the process” of rediscovering his scoring touch. When quizzed on whether there is any truth in rumours that Werner is unhappy in west London, Tuchel replied: “Stop reading! Read a book! “There is no book on Timo, so read a book! For Timo, I think he has no reason now to be frustrated because he played an amazing match against Liverpool, maybe his best match since I arrived. “Then he had a good match against Everton with a lot of chances to score, which he normally is clinical enough and strong enough. “He did not score, okay, in a situation like this, this can affect his self-confidence of course, but what does it help?

