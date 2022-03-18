Sporting Life
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a star for Liverpool but not yet for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender's to miss 'weeks' through injury

By Sporting Life
10:39 · FRI March 18, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for 'weeks' with a hamstring injury according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The news of his injury comes just days after a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to just one point with both sides having nine games remaining.

It means Alexander-Arnold will miss Liverpool's FA Cup game at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and will have to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's England squad.

xA/95 leaders

The England full-back, 23, is a key cog in the Liverpool attacking machine, a unit that has averaged a whopping 2.71 xGF per game this season.

He has already racked up 11 assists and two goals this term, and is statistically the most creative player in the Premier League based on expected assists (xA) per 95 minutes, leading the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

"Trent is out with a hamstring (injury), so will be out for England too. Not good news, we will see how long it takes," said Klopp.

The German didn't add any further information about the time he will be out, or when he can be expected to return, but it is a blow for Liverpool should he not recover by their trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City on April 10.

Liverpool, who have already won the Carabao Cup, are on course for a historic quadruple as they remain in contention for the title, as well as being in the quarter-finals of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

FOREST V LIVERPOOL PREVIEW
ALSO READ: Our preview of Nottingham Forest v Liverpool with best bets

