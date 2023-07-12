Transfers rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Moises Caicedo, Romelu Lukaku, Conor Gallagher

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted that he "can't say no" to joining Chelsea this summer (The Sun).

Tottenham and England star Harry Kane is set to meet with new boss Ange Postecoglou today for the first time and will reportedly leave his future in the club's hands (Daily Mail).

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has said that anyone looking to sign star forward Victor Osimhen will have to pay a Premier League record transfer fee of £170m (Daily Mirror).

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is on the verge of a £20.5m exit to Sporting Lisbon, the move is set to be confirmed in the coming days (Daily Mail).

Bayern Munich remain in talks with Tottenham over a move for Harry Kane, however, if a move does not happen, the German champions will reportedly look to sign Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (The Sun).

Luton have reportedly had a bid worth £1m rejected for Blackburn keeper Thomas Kaminski, Rovers want £4m for their man (Daily Mirror).

Celta Vigo startlet Gabri Veiga is said to have made his desire clear to choose Arsenal over Tottenham if both clubs submit bids this summer (Daily Express).

Vincent Kompany's Burnley are reportedly targeting a move for Coventry's Gustavo Hamer next (Daily Telegraph).

Nottingham Forest are said to be considering a move for Wolves keeper Jose Sa (The Athletic).