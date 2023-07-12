Transfers rumours and football gossip: Harry Kane, Moises Caicedo, Romelu Lukaku, Conor Gallagher

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Moises Caicedo's admission of his desire to join Chelsea.
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted that he "can't say no" to joining Chelsea this summer (The Sun).
Tottenham and England star Harry Kane is set to meet with new boss Ange Postecoglou today for the first time and will reportedly leave his future in the club's hands (Daily Mail).
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has said that anyone looking to sign star forward Victor Osimhen will have to pay a Premier League record transfer fee of £170m (Daily Mirror).
Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is on the verge of a £20.5m exit to Sporting Lisbon, the move is set to be confirmed in the coming days (Daily Mail).
Bayern Munich remain in talks with Tottenham over a move for Harry Kane, however, if a move does not happen, the German champions will reportedly look to sign Manchester City's Julian Alvarez (The Sun).
Luton have reportedly had a bid worth £1m rejected for Blackburn keeper Thomas Kaminski, Rovers want £4m for their man (Daily Mirror).
Celta Vigo startlet Gabri Veiga is said to have made his desire clear to choose Arsenal over Tottenham if both clubs submit bids this summer (Daily Express).
Vincent Kompany's Burnley are reportedly targeting a move for Coventry's Gustavo Hamer next (Daily Telegraph).
Nottingham Forest are said to be considering a move for Wolves keeper Jose Sa (The Athletic).
With interest in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg growing from Atletico Madrid as well as Bundesliga clubs, Tottenham are reportedly looking at Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as a replacement (Daily Telegraph).
Fulham will reportedly make a second bid for Fiorentina defender Igor Julio after their initial offer worth £6.8m was rejected (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea are reportedly willing to let striker Romelu Lukaku leave this summer for a fee of just £40m (The Sun).
Newly-promoted Sheffield United are reportedly engaged in talks with Swedish outfit Hacken over striker Benie Traore, meanwhile Marseille are interested in Blades star Iliman Ndiaye (Daily Mail).
Manchester United could reportedly make six more signings if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's bid materialises (Daily Star).
Leicester City are reportedly poised to sign Manchester City's Calum Doyle on loan for the 23-24 season (The Sun).
Leeds are said to be looking at Brentford's Lee Dykes to be their new sporting director and are closing in on the signing of Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie (Daily Mail).
Manchester City are reportedly looking to sign teenage centre-back Harrison Parker from rivals Manchester United are hoping to complete a deal soon (The Sun).
Southampton have reportedly held talks with Everton over a potential move for defender Mason Holgate (Daily Telegraph).
Welsh midfielder and former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey is reportedly expected to be back in training at Nice despite failing to agree an extension (The Sun).
Chelsea have reportedly told wantaway stars Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech to stay away from training until Monday, by when Mauricio Pochettino and his squad will have left for their tour of the United States (Daily Mail).