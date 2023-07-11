Transfer rumours and football gossip: Harvey Barnes, Harry Kane, Andre Onana

Newcastle United could sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer to help fund a bid for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes (Daily Telegraph).

Inter Milan are preparing to increase their bid for the Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgium international keen on an exit this week (The Times).

Andre Onana's move from Inter Milan to Manchester United is at an advanced stage, according to sources close to the Cameroon goalkeeper (Daily Mail).

Matt Doherty is in advanced talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a return to the club (The Athletic).

Any new contract offered to Harry Kane by Tottenham is expected to pay the England captain as much as £400,000 per week (Daily Telegraph).

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is confident he will be able to make Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven his fifth summer signing (Daily Mirror).

England U21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set for a Premier League move this summer, with Fulham and West Ham United keeping tabs on the defender (Daily Mail).

David Moyes is hoping to tie up the £25m double capture of Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe and Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria this week (Daily Mirror).

Casemiro is keen to become Manchester United's next full-time captain as Erik ten Hag ponders standing Harry Maguire down from the role amid doubts over his future (The Sun).