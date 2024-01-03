Transfer window: Liverpool must bolster defensive ranks in January

After reshaping their midfield and attack in recent summers, Liverpool are set to turn to defence in order to complete their squad revamp.

The Reds find themselves top of the Premier League table and with the best defensive record in the English top-flight this term having been breached on just 18 occasions across their 20 matches. Granted, Alisson Becker has been at his best between the sticks for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Liverpool have an expected goals against (xGA) total of 22.6 - the third-best behind Manchester City (17.8) and Arsenal (16.3). The Brazilian shot-stopper has the highest save percentage of any keeper in the Premier League (77.4%) and has, on multiple occasions this season, bailed the Reds out of a difficult situation.

However, the midfield changes, coupled with the return to form of Virgil van Dijk, have certainly helped shore things up for the 2019/20 champions. But if this sort of level is to once again become the norm for Liverpool, they are going to have to delve into the transfer market. If not in January, then definitely during the summer window. On paper, defence is an area of strength. Klopp has Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as his centre-back options. He has Scotland captain Andrew Robertson and Greek international Kostas Tsimikas at left-back while Trent Alexander-Arnold, arguably the best player in the world in his role, is at right-back. Talented prospects Conor Bradley and Calvin Ramsay can provide cover for the number 66, with Gomez also able to play there due to his versatility. It is a house of cards for the Merseyside club though. Injuries interfering with long-term plans Konate is partial to the odd game out with an injury while Matip is unlikely to play again this season due to an ACL rupture. The former Schalke man is out of contract in the summer, though recent reports have suggested the club might offer him an extension while he recovers. These injuries have thrust Quansah into the first-team picture and while he’s done well, he is still learning on the job and his minutes are going to have to be managed while he develops. Injuries to Bradley, Tsimikas and Robertson have meant Gomez has spent the entire season as a full-back. He’s impressed there, especially at left-back as of late, but it means he’s no longer a centre-back option.

Joe Gomez has been covering at left-back for Liverpool

Ramsay’s loan with Preston hasn’t necessarily gone to plan either. There is a world in which Liverpool kick off their 2024/25 campaign with Gomez as the understudy to Alexander-Arnold at right-back due to the fact both young full-backs aren’t at the level the club expected them to be at. The left-back role appears to be the only defensive position that the Reds are in a good situation with. Not now, due to injuries, but long-term. Both Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian could depart in the summer, meaning the Reds would need to rejig their goalkeeping options. They may promote from within but, if the latter departs, expect an experienced shot-stopper to arrive as third-choice. At right-back, Liverpool need to figure out what they are doing. If Alexander-Arnold is to remain there, they need to find reliable cover for him. Someone with a similar profile. Bradley might tick the box but his injury woes this season could well see the Reds look elsewhere.

If Alexander-Arnold is going to be moved into midfield on a full-time basis, a new starting right-back is required. If Klopp views Gomez as the ideal profile, someone to cover for the former Charlton man will need to be on the agenda. He too is susceptible to the odd knock. Central cover needed Klopp’s final decision on Gomez will impact what is needed at centre-back. A replacement for Matip is needed as a bare minimum. Even if Quansah is viewed as a huge prospect, the Reds like to operate with five senior centre-backs. They will need the depth too. Van Dijk isn’t getting younger and will need his minutes managed.

Virgil van Dijk has been the key figure in Liverpool's defence

So, if Gomez is viewed as a full-back, Liverpool go into the new campaign with just three centre-backs as things stand. They have their skipper, Konate and Quansah. If not, Gomez makes it four centre-back options. The Reds are still one light in that area. Klopp and the recruitment team have done an unbelievable job retooling the attack and revitalising the midfield. Overhauling the defence might be the trickiest task though, but if there's a chance to kickstart this change in January, you take it. There’s every chance Liverpool need a new goalkeeper, a right-back and potentially two centre-backs. Get this right and the foundations for another period of dominance are set. Take a gamble and a repeat of 2020/21 - with players having to cover multiple roles and the squad being stretched - could be on the cards. This really is an area that cannot be overlooked