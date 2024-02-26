Sporting Life
Paper Talk Man Utd INEOS Ratcliffe

Transfer talk and football gossip: Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Nayef Aguerd, Frenkie de Jong, Crystal Palace

By Sporting Life
09:42 · MON February 26, 2024

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly targeting moves for a striker and a right-sided defender as part of a summer revamp at Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)

Blackburn have reportedly set their sights on Robbie Fowler's son, Jacob Fowler. (The Sun)

Scores of Liverpool fans were caught up outside Wembley in chaotic scenes during the build-up to the Carabao Cup final due to ticketing issues. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona sporting director Deco is adamant that neither Ronaldo Araujo nor Frenkie de Jong will leave the club this summer. (Daily Mirror)

What is xG?

West Ham are reportedly keen to spend big money on a centre-back this summer and prepared to cash in on Nayef Aguerd to make it happen. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique said the team needs to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe after his decision to substitute the Frenchman during the 1-1 draw against Rennes. (The Athletic)

Crystal Palace are reportedly still keen on acquiring the services of Welsh starlet Jordan James, Birmingham City. (The Sun)

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, currently on loan at Mainz, has admitted that he may have to look for a move away from Anfield for first-team opportunities. (Daily Star)

Birmingham are aiming to snap up Blackburn keeper Aynsley Pears for next season. (The Sun)

